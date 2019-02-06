How to Double Your Stock Returns in 2019

Even the biggest goals are achievable if you have a roadmap on how to do it. Follow these steps and you'll be well on your way.

After a bumpy 2018, traders couldn’t wait for the new year to begin. And what a start it’s been.

Already, the Dow is up 8.93%, the S&P is up 9.21%, the Nasdaq is up 11.56%, and the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index is up 12.73%.

Wow!

While trade tensions with China weighed on stocks last year, growing optimism over trade talks this year continues to fuel the market.

And once a deal finally is done, the very thing that has weighed the market down will be lifted and stocks are expected to soar.

While the deadline for an agreement isn’t until March 1st, savvy traders aren’t waiting for the official announcement (if and when it happens), they have been swooping in and picking up stocks at deeply discounted valuations and prices not seen in many months or even years!

Add in a robust economy and the best jobs market EVER, and you can see why 2019 is expected to be a banner year.

And even though the year has just begun, it’s off to an auspicious start.

So as an investor, you should be handily beating the market right now. And planning on crushing it this year. If not, now would be a good time to reflect on what you’re doing right in the market, what you’re doing wrong, and what you'd like to do better.

This includes patting yourself on the back for your successes.

Being honest with yourself for your failures.

And setting big goals for what you'd like to accomplish.

Like doubling your investment returns. (That’s right, double!)

Think Big

It takes no more mental energy to work on a big goal than it does to work on a small one.

But the end results can be enormous.

Most people set their sights on small ideas because they don't yet know how they'll achieve them.

But in today's day and age, somebody has likely accomplished the very thing you've set out to do -- and left a roadmap on how to do it.

And that goes for the market.

There’s also a phenomenal set of stats as a backdrop to suggest big gains are indeed on the way.

Since 1946 (over the last 72 years), there have been 18 midterm election cycles – and in the year after the midterms, the market has been up in every single one of them. EVERY SINGLE ONE! And the average annual return is 17%!

Interestingly, the second year of a presidency is usually the worst. And 2018 was definitely the worst. But the third year of a presidency is usually the best year. And that’s 2019.

With a perfect 100% track record of post-midterm gains, there’s a huge probability for a positive year this year, with expectations running high for something much, much bigger.

Do What Works

So which stocks should move the most? Stick with tried and true methods that work to find the best ones.

This is part of the roadmap to success.

For example, did you know that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy have beaten the market in 27 of the last 31 years with an average annual return of 25% per year? That's nearly 2.5 x the S&P. But when doing this year after year, that can add up to a lot more than just two and a half times the returns.

And did you also know that stocks in the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms those in the bottom 50% by a factor of 2 to 1? There's a reason why they say that half of a stock's price movement can be attributed to the group that it's in. Because it's true!

Those two things will give any investor a huge probability of success and put you well on your way to achieving your goals.

But you’re not there yet, as those two items alone will only narrow down a field of 10,000 stocks to the top 100 or so. Way too many to trade at once.

So the next step is to get that list down to the best 5-10 stocks that you can buy.

Proven Profitable Strategies

Picking the best stocks is a lot easier when there’s a proven, profitable method to do it.