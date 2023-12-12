Bel Air's Double T Diner is set to close soon, after more than 20 years off of Route 24 - but the owners could reopen a similar diner elsewhere in the area. The diner, along with two other adjacent properties, is being bought out by the State of Maryland for a new District Court building. The Mary E.W. Risteau District Court and Multi-Service Center has been on Bond Street in downtown Bel Air since 1983. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/double-t-diner-to-close-in-bel-air

