Double trouble: HHI man arrested twice for assaulting then threatening gas station clerk

Jeffrey Bryan Wilson, 50, of Hilton Head faces a slew of criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a gas station attendant while in a drunken stupor. To make matters worse, Wilson then returned to the station two weeks later and unleashed a storm of vengeful threats intended to intimidate the witness.

Beaufort County deputies say a “grossly intoxicated” Wilson entered Hilton Head’s Kangaroo Express gas station the evening of Sept. 12, throwing newspapers and a box of canned beverages at the female employee behind the counter. Wilson then fled the store, but police used the building’s security footage to arrest him on misdemeanor charges of assault and public disorderly conduct two days later.

Wilson then returned to the store on Oct. 1 — when the same female attendant was working — and hurled threats at the woman, claiming he would sue her and that it was her fault he had been arrested, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens. Using surveillance video as evidence once again, police charged Wilson with felony witness intimidation on Oct. 12.

Viens said Wilson’s threats toward the attendant — who is considered a witness in the assault and battery case — constituted a violation of South Carolina’s Victims’ Bill of Rights, which asserts that crime victims have the right to be free from “intimidation, harassment, or abuse.” The legislation was added to the state’s constitution in 1996 through a referendum with nearly 90% of voters’ support.

The 50-year-old suspect, who lives on north-end Hilton Head, was released the afternoon of Oct. 12 on a $5,000 surety bond, bringing his total bond payment to $10,000 across the two arrests. Wilson had previously been convicted for drug possession and driving under suspension following a DUI, according to judicial records.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.