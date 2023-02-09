Double trouble: 2 storms traversing US next week expected to bring severe weather, heavy snow, flooding rain

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking double trouble next week as two separate storm systems are set to bring severe weather, heavy snow and flooding rain to various parts of the U.S.

Specific forecast details are still uncertain as the storm systems have yet to develop, but the general timing appears to be Monday and Tuesday for the first storm and Wednesday and Thursday for the second one.

"If we look at what's happening on the West Coast by Sunday, we also have another storm that is moving into Southern California and the Baja (Peninsula)," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "That's going to be our big storm that really starts to dictate our weather for next week."

In the wake of that initial storm system, another one will follow almost immediately on its heels as it dives out of the Pacific Northwest.

"That's the interesting setup for this double storm," Merwin explained. "The first one is coming in from the Southwest; the next one is diving out of the Pacific Northwest. And that does mean that different areas will see rain, and different areas will see snow."

But even though these two storms are originating in different regions, their back-to-back nature will result in significant impacts across the U.S. because of the double hit.

On the northern, cold side of the storm systems, particularly from the Rockies and Plains to the Upper Midwest, it could result in the most impactful swath of snow the nation has seen in weeks due to the recent stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures.

Severe weather, heavy snow and flooding rain are all possible next week.

Severe weather and flooding rain will become concerns on the southern, warm side of the systems, particularly with the second one Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the threat of severe thunderstorms Wednesday could stretch from the Ark-La-Tex region to the lower Mississippi Valley and mid-South. That potentially includes cities such as Shreveport in Louisiana, Little Rock in Arkansas and Memphis in Tennessee.

"The fact that we have a likely setup … for severe weather on Wednesday, this far out, it's a concern because likely it's going to get upgraded," Merwin said.

On Thursday, the severe weather threat is expected to shift east into the Tennessee Valley and portions of the Southeast. This could include the cities of Atlanta, Nashville in Tennessee and Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile in Alabama.

The storms Wednesday and Thursday will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, tornadoes and heavy rainfall. As much as 3 inches of rain could soak parts of the South from the combination of multiple storm systems next week.

It's possible the exact timing and locations at risk for severe weather and heavy snow next week could shift. Be sure to check back with FOX Weather for updates in the days ahead as the forecast details for the pair of storms come into better focus.