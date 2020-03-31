DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach to Hold "Tale of Two Sinks" Webcast

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and founder of DoubleLine Capital LP, will hold a webcast today on the market and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webcast is titled, "Tale of Two Sinks".

To register for the webcast, please go to this landing page:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1296855&tp_key=6eb12e188d

