DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares April 2020 Distribution

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (the "Fund"), which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DSL, this week declared a distribution of $0.15 per share for the month of April 2020. The distributions are subject to the following ex-dividend, record and payment dates set by the Fund's Board of Trustees.

April 2020 Declaration Wednesday, April 1, 2020 Ex-Dividend Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Record Thursday, April 16, 2020 Payment Thursday, April 30, 2020





This press release is not for tax reporting purposes. The press release has been issued to announce the amount and timing of the distributions declared by the Board of Trustees. There is a possibility that distributions may include ordinary income, long-term capital gains or return of capital. For information on whether the distribution includes a return of capital, please contact us on or after the distribution payment date. The amount of distributable income and the tax characteristics of the distributions are determined at the end of the taxable year. In early 2021, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax return.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek high current income; its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. DoubleLine Capital LP ("DoubleLine"), the Fund's investment adviser, expects that the Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities and other income-producing investments anywhere in the world, including emerging markets. The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities of any kind and may invest without limit in securities rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as "high yield" securities or "junk bonds"). There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Investing in the Fund involves the risk of principal loss.

About DoubleLine Capital LP

DoubleLine Capital is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. Media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at media@doubleline.com. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

To read about the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, please access the Annual Report at www.doublelinefunds.com or call 888.308.3838 to receive a copy. Investors should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. An investment in the Fund should not constitute a complete investment program. Investors should note that the Fund only can be obtained through a broker.

This document is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale or offer of these securities, in any jurisdiction where such sale or offer is not permitted.

Fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase investors' risk of loss. This risk may be greater for investors expecting to sell their shares in a relatively short period after the completion of the public offering. There are risks associated with investment in the fund.