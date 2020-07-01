DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Declares July 2020 Distribution

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"), which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DLY, has declared a distribution of $0.1167 per share for the month of July 2020. The Fund is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited-term closed-end management investment company.

The distribution is subject to the following ex-dividend, record and payment dates set by the Fund's Board of Trustees.

July 2020 Declaration Wednesday, July 1, 2020 Ex-Dividend Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Record Thursday, July 16, 2020 Payment Friday, July 31, 2020





This news release is not for tax reporting purposes. The news release has been issued to announce the amount and timing of the distribution declared by the Board of Trustees. Distributions may include ordinary income, capital gains or return of capital. The amount of distributable income and the tax characteristics of the Fund's distributions are determined at the end of the taxable year. In early 2021, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax return.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

The Fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income. DoubleLine believes active asset allocation across a broad range of fixed income sectors with a disciplined approach to risk management offers value-added opportunities for both income and capital growth. The Fund cannot ensure that it will achieve its investment objective, and investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or even all of your investment.

About DoubleLine Capital LP

DoubleLine Capital is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. As of the March 31 close of the first quarter of 2020, according to preliminary estimates, DoubleLine Capital and its related entities ("DoubleLine") managed $136 billion in assets across all vehicles, including open-end mutual funds, collective investment trusts, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds, variable annuities, UCITS and separate accounts. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. Media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at media@doubleline.com. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

To read about the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund, please access the Semiannual and Annual Reports, when available, at www.doublelinefunds.com or call 877-DLINE11 (877-354-6311) to receive a copy. Investors should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. An investment in the Fund should not constitute a complete investment program.

This document is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale or offer of these securities, in any jurisdiction where such sale or offer is not permitted.

Fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase investors' risk of loss. This risk may be greater for investors expecting to sell their shares in a relatively short period after the completion of the public offering. There are risks associated with investment in the fund.