DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for DoubleVerify Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = US$24m ÷ (US$966m - US$45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, DoubleVerify Holdings has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 9.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DoubleVerify Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Unfortunately, the trend isn't great with ROCE falling from 3.5% three years ago, while capital employed has grown 131%. However, some of the increase in capital employed could be attributed to the recent capital raising that's been completed prior to their latest reporting period, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROCE decrease. DoubleVerify Holdings probably hasn't received a full year of earnings yet from the new funds it raised, so these figures should be taken with a grain of salt. Also, we found that by looking at the company's latest EBIT, the figure is within 10% of the previous year's EBIT so you can basically assign the ROCE drop primarily to that capital raise.

What We Can Learn From DoubleVerify Holdings' ROCE

While returns have fallen for DoubleVerify Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 45% over the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing DoubleVerify Holdings, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While DoubleVerify Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

