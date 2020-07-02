DoubleVerify names adtech exec Mark Zagorski as new CEO

Ad measurement company DoubleVerify announced this morning that it has a new: CEO Mark Zagorski, who was most recently president and COO of adtech company Rubicon Project.

DoubleVerify's previous CEO Wayne Gattinella stepped down earlier this year following a troubling New York Post report claiming that he had been engaged in an extramarital affair with a woman who was found dead in 2018. (Gattinella accused The Post of making "factually false and defamatory statements.")

Since then, board member Laura Desmond has served as the company's interim CEO.

In addition to his roles at Rubicon, Zagorski has also served as CEO of Telaria, where he led the merger with Rubicon, and as CEO of eXelate, where he led the company's sale to Nielsen. He'll be based in DoubleVerify's New York office (at least, whenever that office reopens) and will lead a workforce of more than 550 employees.

"DoubleVerify is the industry leader in powering media quality and performance – giving global brands the confidence and clarity needed to make advertising investments on every digital platform," he said in a statement. "Through their innovative service and solutions, DV has developed deep customer relationships and an outstanding market reputation. There is a huge opportunity to continue to grow the business, and I am energized and excited to leverage my experience in CTV, data and analytics to make this happen."

DoubleVerify's technology is supposed to help advertisers eliminate fraud and ensure brand safety. The company launched a product earlier this year that was more focused on measuring ad effectiveness.



