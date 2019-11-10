'Doubling down on stupid': GOP warns Adam Schiff not to block Hunter Biden as impeachment witness

Republican lawmakers stepped up pressure Sunday on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to allow them to call Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, to testify in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The GOP lawmakers said if the Intelligence Committee's Democrats block the committee's minority choices of witnesses, it would cast further doubt on the fairness of the inquiry's process.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said on CBS's "Face the Nation" that if Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "prevent the Republicans from calling their own witnesses," they would be "doubling down on stupid."

Kennedy cautioned that if those witnesses are not allowed to testify, "The American people are going look at this and go, 'I get it. They're going to give the president a fair and impartial firing squad.'"

"If you can't call Hunter Biden and you can't call the whistleblower, that's sort of a sham. That's not really even a trial," said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"I would love to hear from Hunter Biden," said Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, on "Fox News Sunday." Hurd, a moderate who has been critical of Trump, said the impeachment inquiry "has been a partisan exercise from the very beginning" and that in past impeachment proceedings the minority had been allowed to call its own witnesses.

Trump also weighed in, falsely asserting that Schiff had declined to call any of the witnesses Republicans had proposed even though Schiff has yet to officially make a decision.

"Corrupt politician Adam Schiff wants people from the White House to testify in his and Pelosi’s disgraceful Witch Hunt, yet he will not allow a White House lawyer, nor will he allow ANY of our requested witnesses," the president tweeted. "This is a first in due process and Congressional history!"

On Saturday, the Intelligence Committee's ranking Republican, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., had submitted a list of witnesses he wished to see called in the inquiry's open hearings, which are scheduled to begin this week. The list included Hunter Biden, two people related to an unsubstantiated theory that Ukraine was behind 2016 election interference, and the whistleblower.

Nunes told Schiff that "failure to fulfill Minority witness requests shall constitute evidence of your denial of fundamental fairness and due process."

In a letter to Nunes later the same day, Schiff told Nunes that the committee was "carefully evaluating the witness list you provided" but added that the hearings would not be used to unmask the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the investigation, nor to investigate the Bidens.

Schiff said the inquiry "is a solemn undertaking, enshrined by the Founders in the Constitution" and that the hearings "will not serve as vehicles for any Member to carry out the same sham investigations into the Bidens or debunked conspiracies about 2016 U.S. election interference that President Trump pressed Ukraine to conduct for his personal political benefit."

And Schiff said the committee "will not facilitate efforts by President Trump and his allies in Congress to threaten, intimidate, and retaliate against the whistleblower who courageously raised the initial alarm."

Trump is accused of withholding military aid to Ukraine amid that country's effort to fend off Russian aggression in order to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating allegations that Biden used his office to block an anti-corruption probe from looking at Burisma Holdings – which included Hunter Biden on its board. He also wanted Zelensky to look into the idea that Ukraine, not Russia, was the foreign power that tried to interfere in the 2016 election.

