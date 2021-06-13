Some are doubting the Cape Cod diver's story about being swallowed by a humpback whale

Some are doubting the Cape Cod diver's story about being swallowed by a humpback whale
Ashley Collman
·3 min read
Michael Packard
Cape Cod fisherman Michael Packard, left, said he was swallowed by a whale Friday while diving for lobsters. A humpback whale in Fiji is seen on the right. HLN/Getty

  • Cape Cod fisherman Michael Packard said Friday he was swallowed by a humpback whale while diving for lobsters.

  • A doctor at the hospital that treated Packard told The New York Post he should have been more injured.

  • Another fisherman told The Post that people are finding Packard's story "hard to believe."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Cape Cod fisherman Michael Packard made headlines around the world last week when he told reporters a harrowing story about being swallowed whole by a humpback whale while diving for lobsters off Provincetown, Massachusetts on Friday. But not all are buying his story.

The 57-year-old told the Cape Cod Times that he felt a "huge shove" and then everything went "completely black" and he realized he was inside the mouth of the whale.

"Then all of a sudden [the whale] went up to the surface and just erupted and started shaking his head. I just got thrown in the air and landed in the water," Packard told CBS Boston. "I was free and I just floated there. I couldn't believe... I'm here to tell it."

The captain of Packard's boat told the outlet that he witnessed the whale spitting Packard out and was able to help pull him back onto the boat.

However, a doctor and a fellow fisherman questioned Packard's story when contacted by The New York Post, in an article published Saturday. Neither were named in the report.

The doctor who spoke to The Post works at the hospital where Packard was treated after the alleged whale encounter but was not part of the team who tended to Packard's minimal wounds.

The doctor said if Packard really had been swallowed by the whale and hurled toward the surface, he would have had more injuries - such as hearing loss due to the rapid change in pressure.

"He reportedly ascended from a 45-foot depth in 20 to 40 seconds and didn't have any evidence of barotrauma?" the emergency room doctor said.

Meanwhile, a Massachusetts lobsterman told The Post that people in the fishing industry are finding Packard's story "hard to believe."

"It's a first-ever that this would happen," the anonymous lobsterman, who has fished in the area for 44 years, told The Post. "For a guy to be in the middle of that giant school of fish corralled by a whale doesn't make sense."

Insider sought comment Packard but was unable to make contact.

While rare, there have been incidents of humpback whales swallowing humans.

In 2019 wildlife photographer Rainer Schimpf was scooped up by a whale while capturing images off the coast of Port Elizabeth in South Africa, according to NBC Connecticut. Like Packard, he said the whale swam to the surface and spit him out.

While imposing in their size, humpback whales are not aggressive to humans and hunt schools of small fish.

Peter Corkeron, who leads whale research at the New England Aquarium, told NBC Connecticut that it's possible for a whale to accidentally swallow something it doesn't typically hunt.

"You know, the water off the Cape is pretty murky," said Corkeron. "And you know, when whales are doing these feeds, they're moving really fast. And this is just an accident and I imagine the whale had this 'Oh my goodness' moment and probably got rid of him as quickly as it could."

However, he said humans being swallowed by whales is something that "just never happens."

"That's really, really incredibly unusual. I think it's the first time I've ever heard of it."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Cape Cod lobster diver describes being swallowed by humpback whale

    The veteran Cape Cod lobster diver was positioned off the coast of Provincetown, about 35 feet down, when he was swallowed by a humpback whale.

  • Humpback whale 'scoops up and spits out lobster fisherman'

    Cape Cod lobster diver Michael Packard returned to port in Provincetown on Friday with the big fish story of a lifetime. The commercial diver said he was collecting the clawed crustaceans at a depth of 45 feet when he was swallowed whole by a whale. “All of a sudden I felt this huge bump, and everything went dark,” Mr Packard, 56, said following his release from Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. Initially fearing he had been swallowed by a Great White shark, Mr Packard couldn’t feel any teeth or bit

  • Millennials are about to get screwed yet again if Biden doesn't cancel student-loan debt

    Biden has yet to fulfill his promise to cancel $10,000 in student debt. Many millennials banked on him to absolve one of their biggest burdens.

  • The Astros say they stopped cheating by the 2017 postseason; evidence says otherwise

    An excerpt from 'Cheated' tells the deeper story of the 2017 Dodgers-Astros World Series and the lengths the Astros went to win a tainted World Series title

  • No, Cynthia M. Allen, abortion rights aren’t just for ‘young, white, educated’ women

    “At 18, an unwanted pregnancy would be devastating no matter your race or level of education.”

  • Billie Eilish, Lorde and the Push for Women Pop Stars to Constantly Reinvent Themselves

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photo via Getty/YoutubeWhen Billie Eilish graced the June cover of British Vogue, jaws dropped. Gone was her signature dark, shaggy hair with slime-green roots and her usual ensemble of baggy pants, paired with oversized shirts and hoodies. Instead, she presented as a soft femme fatale with angelic platinum-blonde hair in old Hollywood curls, strappy, blush-colored lingerie, and corsets.The images sent a shock wave through the internet, with fan

  • Helium Balloons And A 'CSI" Episode Help Crack Shooting Death Of Restaurant Exec

    Detectives, chasing down what looked like a murder along a lonely stretch of New Mexico highway, shifted gears when evidence pointed them in an unexpected direction and revealed the death wasn't at all what it seemed. On the morning of March 15, 2008, a couple driving along U.S. 84 spied a body on the side of the road and called 911. New Mexico State Police arrived at the scene, where they found a lifeless middle-aged man lying on the ground. The man’s mouth was duct-taped shut, suggesting he’d

  • Teen Movies Look So Much Different Now That I’m Watching From A Parent’s Perspective

    Instead of watching the scenes unfold through the eyes of the protagonist, I found myself watching with the eyes of a parent.

  • George Floyd: Teenager who filmed murder given journalism award by Pulitzer board

    A teenager who recorded the murder of George Floyd on her mobile phone was recognised on Friday at the Pulitzer Prize ceremony for her "transformative video" that sparked protests around the world. The Pulitzer Board awarded Darnella Frazier a special citation for a video she said has haunted her ever since, showing Floyd's death beneath the knee of Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis policeman. Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd in a trial during which Ms Frazier's video was played repeate

  • 9 Picturesque Getaways for the Whole Family

    From adult spas to kids’ cooking classes, these idyllic resorts keep all ages entertained

  • ‘Dire situation’: Silicon Valley cracks down on water use as California drought worsens

    Santa Clara county issues restrictions in an already historic crisis, amid fears trouble could deepen over summer Dry earth at Nicasio Reservoir in Marin county, north of Silicon Valley. Drought conditions are intensifying across California. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Santa Clara county, the home of Silicon Valley, issued mandatory water restrictions this week during a severe drought that has already reached historic levels. The move was championed by analysts and researchers who h

  • AP Top Stories June 11 P

    Here’s the latest for Friday, June 11: Queen Elizabeth hosts G-7 reception; US Justice Dept. to step up voting law enforcement; Chicago says it’s fully reopened; Westminster Kennel Club dog show begins.

  • One person reportedly died while helping free the Ever Given ship, the Suez Canal Authority says

    In a series of Facebook posts, the Suez Canal Authority revealed that one person reportedly died during the ship's salvage operation back in March.

  • Warriors’ Eric Paschall reacts to Donovan Mitchell’s game 2 performance during Jazz vs. Clippers

    After Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz past the Clippers with 37 points, Warriors forward Eric Paschall chimed in with a response on Twitter.

  • Humpback whale gulps and spits out Cape Cod lobsterman

    Michael Packard ended up in the marine giant's mouth for about half a minute off Massachusetts.

  • How to Freeze Strawberries for Fresh Summer Flavor All Year

    Don't let those strawberries get mushy! Get our Test Kitchen's best tips for storing and freezing strawberries so you'll have delicious fruit for smoothies, desserts, and more.

  • Reaction mixed over heavy police presence in Fells Point

    Saturday marked the second day of increased security measures in Fells Point after violence last weekend that included a triple shooting. Baltimore police officers were making their presence felt by walking through the area. This comes after some business owners threatened to withhold property taxes from the city following a violent weekend. Those business owners said the increased police presence is not what they wanted.

  • Cease improves to 8-0 over Tigers; White Sox romp 15-2

    Dylan Cease became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first eight career starts against an opponent, cruising to a 15-2 romp over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Brian Goodwin, called up from the minors on Thursday, homered and drove in five runs in his White Sox debut. “It was great to have a chance to show my new teammates that I'm going to be able to help them win games,” said Goodwin, who signed with Chicago as a free agent last month.

  • The Le Mans-Winning Ferrari 550 GT1 Racecar Could Fetch up to $2.7 Million at Auction

    The Prancing Horse has a front-line racing career that spans some 11 years.

  • Looming California Heat Wave May Strain Electricity Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- California is about to get hit with a heat wave that could strain electricity supplies and will require all power plants to be available, managers of the state’s grid warned.“Triple-digit heat” is expected to begin Tuesday and last through June 18, though it’s not expected to trigger rolling blackouts like those that left more than a million Californians in the dark last August, the California Independent System Operator said Friday. Demand for electricity will likely surge enough