Doubts over foreign fans at Olympics while Japan mired in developed world's worst vaccination rate

Danielle Demetriou
·3 min read
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street lined with bars and restaurants in Tokyo - Koji Sasahara&#xa0;/AP
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street lined with bars and restaurants in Tokyo - Koji Sasahara /AP

Concerns are growing over the glacial pace of Japan’s coronavirus vaccination rollout, despite the high-pressure countdown to the Tokyo Olympics opening in four months.

Japan’s vaccine campaign has been delayed by a litany of issues, from supply deficits and regulatory bureaucracy to lack of manpower and shortages of specialist syringes, layered with a deep-rooted anti-vaccine sentiment among the public.

As a result, its vaccine schedule is unfolding at one of the slowest paces in the world. Since launching in mid-February – months after most other major economies – only 70,000 frontline healthcare workers have been inoculated, with vaccinations of the elderly not due to start before mid-April.

In contrast, South Korea, where vaccinations were launched a week after Japan, has already administered more than 316,000 vaccines. Meanwhile, in terms of vaccinations per 100 people, the figure is only 0.1 in Japan, compared to 35 in the UK and 3.7 in China.

While Japan has secured the rights to at least 564 million doses of coronavirus vaccines – the largest volume in Asia – a string of logistical and bureaucratic challenges have delayed the rollout.

One key stumbling block is Japan’s regulatory requirement that all new medicines undergo clinical trials with Japanese patients, including vaccines. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only one currently approved for use in Japan.

A new requirement for shipment approval from the European Union, introduced in January, has further impacted the process. Clinical trials for the Astrazeneca and Moderna vaccines have been completed in Japan, but officials are currently awaiting regulatory approval.

The government has further highlighted a deliberately cautious approach to its vaccine campaign, due to Japan having one of the lowest rates of vaccine confidence in the world.

A series of vaccine scandals dating back five decades has left a deeply cautious imprint on the public, with a study by broadcasters NHK stating earlier this year that only half the nation was prepared to be vaccinated.

Hinting at the nation’s scepticism, Taro Kono, Japan’s vaccine minister, said last month: “I think it is more important for the Japanese government to show the Japanese people that we have done everything possible to prove the efficacy and safety of the vaccine to encourage the Japanese people to take the vaccine. So at the end of the day we might have started slower, but we think it will be more effective.”

The looming deadline of the Olympics is also weighing heavily on the vaccination campaign. The torch relay is due to kick off later this month on March 25, with the opening ceremony scheduled for July 23.

Tokyo Olympics organisers are due to make a decision on whether to permit foreign spectators later this month, although there is growing sense of public unease over opening Japan’s borders for the games.

More than 75 per cent of Japanese were opposed to fans from overseas attending the Tokyo Olympics, according to a new poll by the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper earlier this year.

Japan is also currently tackling a resurgence in cases, with the government last weekend extending a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding regions until March 21. However, Japan has widely escaped the cataclysmic impact of the pandemic experienced by many other nations.

Highlighting Japan’s comparatively low coronavirus infection rates, Haruka Sakamoto, a physician and researcher at Keio University, told Reuters: “The sense of urgency among the government is not, I think, similar to other G7 countries.”

Recommended Stories

  • Japan COVID-19 inoculations off to snail pace start due to vaccine, syringe shortages

    Japan's COVID-19 inoculation campaign is moving at a glacial pace, hampered by a lack of supply and a shortage of specialty syringes that underscore the enormous challenge it faces in its aim to vaccinate every adult by the year's end. At the current rate, it would take 126 years to vaccinate Japan's population of 126 million. By contrast, South Korea, which began its vaccinations a week later than Japan, had administered nearly seven times more shots as of Sunday.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Japan's COVID-19 inoculation campaign is moving at a glacial pace, hampered by a lack of supply and a shortage of speciality syringes that underscore the enormous challenge it faces in its aim to vaccinate every adult by the year's end. At the current rate, it would take 126 years to vaccinate Japan's population of 126 million.

  • Roche joins AstraZeneca in ditching U.S. bladder cancer indication for immunotherapies

    Roche on Monday joined AstraZeneca in withdrawing cancer immunotherapies from U.S. use for bladder cancer that has already been treated with platinum-based chemotherapy, after follow-up studies failed to meet goals. Basel-based Roche said in a statement it was withdrawing the U.S. indication for Tecentriq, with some $3 billion in 2020 sales, in prior-platinum treated metastatic urothelial carcinoma. In February, AstraZeneca announced a similar move for its $2 billion-per-year drug Imfinzi.

  • Sailing: America's Cup set to reveal its speed secrets

    Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling believes his boat has the edge in speed over America's Cup challengers Luna Rossa in "a lot of conditions" but conceded on Tuesday that he would not be certain of that advantage until the racing started. Burling, who will lead the defence of the "Auld Mug" that he helped Team New Zealand win in Bermuda four years ago, said he thought the contest would "come down to that speed question". One of the areas where the Italian challengers were perceived to have an edge was in light winds and Burling said Team New Zealand had made "some pretty big strides forward" in that department since they last raced in December.

  • Did MDC North move away from DeSantis’ order? Some under 65 say they got a vaccine shot

    The federally supported vaccination site at Miami Dade College North campus appears to have pivoted from state guidelines early Tuesday and begun offering vaccinations to many Floridians 18 and older who did not meet the governor’s eligibility criteria.

  • Tim Scott: ‘Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy’

    Tim Scott responds to MSNBC’s Joy Reid's comments calling the senator a ‘prop’

  • Senators who voted against a $15 minimum wage represent three-quarters of the workers who would benefit, study says

    A new report from the Economic Policy Institute finds 24 million workers who'd benefit from a $15 minimum wage are in states where senators voted no.

  • How a Rising Female Minister Is Fighting to Dismantle Afghanistan's Patriarchy

    Afghanistan’s newly-appointed deputy women’s minister Hosna Jalil is only 28, but she has made huge progress

  • Texas lieutenant governor calls on power grid operator to correct $16 billion pricing error

    Potomac Economics, the independent market monitor for Texas power regulator the Public Utility Commission, said last week that ERCOT made a $16 billion pricing error as it kept market prices charged to electricity providers too high for more than a day after widespread outages ended late on Feb. 17. "Correcting this $16 billion error will require an adjustment, but it is the right thing to do," Patrick said in a statement on Monday.

  • Samantha Markle changed her name after Meghan started dating Prince Harry

    The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah that she hasn't seen her half-sister, Samantha Markle, in almost 20 years.

  • Japan to keep foreign spectators away from Tokyo Olympics, Kyodo says

    Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to public concern about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of the matter. The Tokyo 2020 games organising committee said in response that a decision would be made by the end of March. The Olympics, postponed by a year because of the pandemic, are scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8 and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

  • WATCH: How One School Is Using House Calls to Keep Kids Learning During the Pandemic

    This piece is part of “COVID Warriors: How Educators Are Saving the Pandemic Generation,” a two-week series produced in collaboration with the Solutions Journalism Network that explores what educators, schools, and districts are doing to prevent an entire generation of students from lost learning and its lifetime of consequences. Read all the pieces in this series as […]

  • Supreme Court won't get involved in Fairbanks Four case

    Four men who say they were illegally imprisoned for nearly two decades for the murder of a teenager in Alaska will have their lawsuit go forward after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to get involved in the case. In January of last year the appeals court overturned a lower court ruling that dismissed a lawsuit by the Fairbanks Four against the city of Fairbanks. The four men — George Frese, Kevin Pease, Marvin Roberts and Eugene Vent — were convicted of murder in the 1997 death of Fairbanks teenager John Hartman.

  • Georgia criminal investigation into former President Trump reaches grand jury phase

    A criminal investigation in Georgia is looking into former President Trump's alleged attempt to overturn the state's election results, and last week two grand juries convened in Fulton County, potentially giving prosecutors the opportunity to issue subpoenas for documents and witnesses. Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the next steps in the investigation.

  • Elijah McClain Organizers Facing Attempted Kidnapping Charges and Decades of Prison Time for Protesting Aurora, Colo., Police

    There’s still separate justice systems in America, as has been evidenced by the continuing dearth of criminal consequences for police officers who’ve caused the death of numerous Americans—even in light of last year’s uprisings against high profile cases of police violence.

  • 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 First Drive Review | A new electric personality for VW

    The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 is refreshingly and unapologetically a crossover for the masses that happens to be an electric car. First and foremost, the Mach-E is a Ford Mustang and the Model Y is a Tesla. VW is more than happy to benchmark the ID.4 against such proletarian vehicles as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

  • Vaccine-skeptical Trump country poses challenge to immunization push

    The expansion in vaccine supply marks a critical time to confront deep skepticism among large numbers of rural whites and Republicans.

  • Meet Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO prosecutors are reportedly trying to flip

    Weisselberg may know more about the Trump Organization's and Trump family's finances than anyone else, and he's served Donald Trump for decades.

  • A day in the life of Gov. Ron DeSantis as Florida rebounds from COVID-19

    Part 2: 'Fox & Friends' co-host Brian Kilmeade heads to Florida to spend the day with Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family.

  • Will Kids Go Back to School In the Fall? Here’s What Experts Think and What It May Look Like

    One year after the COVID-19 pandemic came to America, some students are still attending virtual school. We spoke with experts to learn when kids might return to the classroom and what it could look like.