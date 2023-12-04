Doug Burgum ends 2024 presidential campaign
North Dakota Republican governor and businessman Doug Burgum announced Monday that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign after struggling throughout his whole bid to get name recognition from voters.
Burgum's announcement came after he did not meet the requirements to qualify for the third GOP debate last month and seemed unlikely to meet them for the debate scheduled for Wednesday.
This is a breaking announcement. It will be updated.
