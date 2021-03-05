Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg used to text each other emojis as their spouses debated onstage. Here's a timeline of their friendship.

Chasten Buttigieg and Doug Emhoff pose for a selfie in 2019. @DouglasEmhoff/Twitter

Chasten Buttigieg and Doug Emhoff bonded on the 2020 campaign trail as spouses of candidates.

They consoled each other when Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg withdrew from the race.

Emhoff attended Pete's swearing-in ceremony as transportation secretary and fist-bumped Chasten.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg bonded on the campaign trail as spouses of presidential candidates. They texted each other during primary debates, consoled each other when Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg withdrew from the race, and continue to support each other's roles in President Biden's administration.

CNN reporter DJ Judd called them "2020's most unexpected friendship." Here's a timeline of how it began.

March 2019: Doug Emhoff commended Chasten Buttigieg for his "2020 spouse Twitter game."

Chasten Buttigieg greets audience members at an event. Win McNamee/Getty Images

After Chasten tweeted a photo of Pete cuddling with one of their dogs, captioned "I'm being replaced," Emhoff replied with a quip of his own.

"Ok, I thought I had pretty good 2020 Spouse Twitter game....good job @Chas10Buttigieg!" he wrote.

April 2019: Emhoff and Buttigieg met in person backstage at a CNN town hall.

Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg in April 2019. @DouglasEmhoff/Twitter

On April 22, 2019, CNN held back-to-back town halls with Democratic primary candidates in New Hampshire. Backstage, Emhoff and Buttigieg ran into each other and snapped a selfie.

July 2019: They bonded over their experiences of being the spouses of political candidates.

Emhoff takes a selfie with Harris, whose image is also on his phone case. Alex Wong/Getty Images

"Just spent some time chatting with my friend ⁦@Chas10Buttigieg⁩," Emhoff wrote on Twitter on July 25. "Sometimes the only person you can talk to about going through this as a spouse, is someone going through this as a spouse!"

Almost a year later, on an Instagram Live event where they talked about their friendship and the pressures of being political spouses, Buttigieg shared how much he valued having Emhoff around on the campaign trail.

"I loved meeting Doug on the trail because very few people know what you're going through," Buttigieg said. "Mostly when we met up with each other, we'd just be like, 'I know man.'"

Story continues

October 2019: They met up with other candidates' spouses at the Las Vegas Pride parade.

From left to right: Gov. Steve Sisolak, his wife Kathy, Chasten Buttigieg, Rep. Dina Titus, Jill Biden, and Doug Emhoff at Las Vegas pride. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign

Buttigieg spoke onstage about how Pride is more than a party.

"It is a march, a movement and demand for equality and justice," he said.

December 2019: Harris withdrew from the presidential race, and Chasten Buttigieg was the first one to text Emhoff.

Inside Kamala Harris' Oakland campaign office. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Emhoff said on Instagram Live that Buttigieg texted him "within seconds" of Harris dropping out of the race.

February 2020: After Buttigieg responded to Rush Limbaugh's remark that America wasn't ready for a gay president, Emhoff also came to his defense.

Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, kiss at a rally. Reuters

Limbaugh ridiculed Pete for kissing his husband on the debate stage on his radio show.

"Really glad I got to know you out on the trail @Chas10Buttigieg," Emhoff wrote. "I hereby endorse all political spouses who put themselves out there in support of someone they love."

March 2020: When Pete dropped out of the race, Emhoff wrote on Twitter that he was thinking of Chasten and said, "Well done, friend."

Pete Buttigieg hugs his husband Chasten after announcing he was ending his campaign in March 2020. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Emhoff said on Instagram Live that he and Harris watched Chasten introduce Pete at the campaign's closing event.

"We watched it in our kitchen and we were like, 'Oh my god, there's Chasten!' I think I sent you a note too, either before or after, to say what a great job you did," Emhoff said.

April 2020: While chatting on Instagram Live, Buttigieg and Emhoff revealed they texted each other during debates.

Candidates at the fifth Democratic primary debate in 2019. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

On Instagram Live, Emhoff and Buttigieg shared that they often texted each other supportive emojis during the primary debates.

"And we're on the stage looking down and thinking, 'Why are you texting? You're not watching me!'" Harris joked.

June 2020: Buttigieg tweeted a photo of a pride flag on his front porch in Indiana, and Emhoff asked him to "save a chair and a cold one for me, my friend."

Chasten Buttigieg and Doug Emhoff's Twitter exchange. @Chasten/Twitter

CNN's DJ Judd shared the interaction with the caption "2020's most unexpected friendship continues!"

June 2020: Emhoff wished his "pal" a happy birthday.

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg at an event in South Bend, Indiana. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

Emhoff wished Buttigieg a happy birthday on Twitter. Buttigieg shared a photo of his birthday cake and wrote, "I ate half of this cake and refuse to feel bad about it."

September 2020: Buttigieg spoke about Emhoff on an episode of David Axelrod's podcast, "The Axe Files."

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff after the vice presidential debate. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

"The thing I loved about Doug is, he's just a chill dude," Buttigieg told Axelrod on the episode. "He's not a politician. His doing his thing because he loves his wife."

October 2020: Chasten Buttigieg attended the vice presidential debate along with his husband, who played Mike Pence in Harris' debate prep.

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg at the vice presidential debate. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Pete Buttigieg was familiar with Pence's philosophy and debate style, having served as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, while Pence was the state's governor.

CBS News reporter Tim Perry spotted Chasten Buttigieg grabbing coffee at the Starbucks inside Harris' hotel during debate prep.

January 2021: Buttigieg spoke to the New York Times about Emhoff's outlook while campaigning.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, at a holiday market in Washington, DC, on November 28. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Buttigieg told the New York Times that Emhoff once told him, "I'm not a theater guy. I'm just, you know, a husband, and I'm here to tell people why I love Kamala."

January 2021: The Buttigiegs attended the inauguration to watch Harris become vice president and Doug Emhoff become second gentleman.

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg at the inauguration in January 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Pete was nominated to serve as President Biden's transportation secretary.

February 2021: Emhoff elbow-bumped Chasten after Pete was sworn in as transportation secretary.

Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg bump elbows after Pete Buttigieg was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris. Andrew Harnik/AP

Vice President Harris swore Pete Buttigieg into office, making him the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate.

Emhoff wasn't photographed at swearing-in ceremonies of other Cabinet members, so it seems that he made a special appearance to celebrate with his campaign buddy.

Read the original article on Insider