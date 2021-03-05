Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg were spotted hanging out in Washington, DC, proving their campaign-trail friendship is still going strong

Talia Lakritz
·1 min read
doug chasten skitch
Chasten Buttigieg and Doug Emhoff spotted in DC. @tatsiemasters/Twitter

  • Chasten Buttigieg and Doug Emhoff bonded on the 2020 campaign trail as spouses of candidates.

  • Blogger Tatsie Masters spotted them grabbing coffee in Washington, DC, and snapped a selfie.

  • The photo went viral as Twitter users celebrated the friendship.

Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg bonded on the 2020 campaign trail as spouses of presidential candidates, and their friendship is still going strong.

Blogger Tatsie Masters of Thinking Blonde spotted the pair out and about in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, grabbing coffee at Wine & Butter. She snapped a quick socially distant selfie with them and posted it to Twitter.

"tell me you live in dc without actually telling me you live in dc," she captioned the photo.

The internet was thrilled, with one Twitter user writing, "This is the feel good buddy movie that my soul needs."

Emhoff and Buttigieg met backstage at a CNN town hall in April 2019 and became fast friends. They used to text each other emojis during debates, and they consoled each other when Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg withdrew from the 2020 presidential race.

They've continued to support each other in their roles in President Joe Biden's administration. The Buttigiegs attended the inauguration to watch Harris become vice president and Doug Emhoff become second gentleman, and in February, Emhoff made a special appearance at Pete's swearing-in ceremony as transportation secretary to elbow-bump Chasten.

