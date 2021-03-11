Doug Emhoff shared how his law school students reacted to having the second gentleman as their teacher

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Talia Lakritz
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
doug emhoff
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

  • Doug Emhoff is teaching at Georgetown Law School while serving as second gentleman.

  • He worked as an entertainment lawyer before quitting to support Kamala Harris in the White House.

  • He said it was "odd" for students to have him as their teacher at first, but they moved past it.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Doug Emhoff says his law school students found it "odd" that their professor is married to the vice president of the United States.

Emhoff worked as an entertainment lawyer for almost 30 years before quitting to support his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the White House as second gentleman. In between his official duties, he's also teaching a class in entertainment law at Georgetown Law School.

As reported by People magazine, Emhoff spoke about his career shift at an event promoting President Joe Biden's COVID-19 economic relief plan at Hook Hall in Washington, DC, on Monday.

"Look, it's odd the second gentleman is their teacher," he said. "But we kind of dispensed with that. It was maybe five minutes in the first class. Now, it's just they want to learn, they want to be great lawyers, and I'm trying to impart to them experiences as a lawyer."

doug emhoff
Doug Emhoff at Hook Hall on Monday. ERIN SCOTT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Emhoff also said he discusses his work in the classroom with Harris over dinner.

"We [ask each other] at dinner, 'How was your day?' ... We talk about it," he said. "I talk about how it's going, how I'm trying to reach the students and how they're responding to me."

Though he misses his old law firm, he said he's happy to be supporting Harris in her groundbreaking role.

"I do miss it. I did it for 30 years, I thought I was good at it and successful, but what an opportunity, if I'm gonna leave to be able to be in this administration, and also to support my wife," he said. "I mean, she's the first female vice president. I'm so proud of her."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Nurse set to return for short-handed Raptors

    Toronto coach Nick Nurse will be back on the bench Thursday night in Tampa, Florida, against Atlanta, while five players remain out because of health and safety protocols. Starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby and reserves Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw will sit out for the third straight game. Terence Davis is questionable for the game because of a left ankle sprain.

  • BBC Orders Royals & The Media Doc; See-Saw Hires & Promotions; Games Workshop Hire; MTV Confirms ‘Catfish UK’ — Global Briefs

    BBC Royal Family & The Press Doc The BBC has ordered a new 2x60min BBC Two series about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the media. The program will be accompanied by a Radio 4 podcast for BBC Sounds. Both programs will be fronted by […]

  • Matthew McConaughey Says He's 'Considering' a Run for Governor of Texas

    During a recent podcast interview, the 51-year-old expressed wanting "more leadership roles."

  • Vaccines for Everyone by May 1? Don’t Count on It, Experts Say

    Frederic Brown/AFP via GettyPresident Joe Biden offered Americans across the country a glimmer of hope on Thursday night with a mandate for states to make COVID-19 vaccines available to everyone 18 and over by May 1, but experts say it’s far more likely lots of people are about to find their hopes dashed.In California, state health officials are still tinkering with the list of medical conditions that people under 65 should have in order to qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine. In Florida, newly opened federal vaccination sites in minority neighborhoods are not boosting the state’s abysmal vaccination rate for Black and Hispanic residents. In Texas, the state saw it’s weekly vaccination distribution drop by more than 200,000. And in Washington, D.C., where Biden delivered his first presidential address from the White House, a pre-registration site for residents omitted one category of essential workers who are currently eligible to get shots.From the East Coast to the West Coast, these are just some of the logistical nightmares that suggest the president’s mandate could fall way short of his expectations, according to infectious disease experts. It will be near impossible without the significant ramp up in the national vaccine supply that Biden has promised will materialize in the coming weeks.Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, adjunct professor of epidemiology at UCLA, said the idea the U.S. will have enough vaccine supply in six weeks to make every adult in the country eligible is “aspirational.”“The delivery systems are there, but there’s just not enough supply,” Klausner told The Daily Beast. “In Southern California, we’ve had to close sites because there are not enough vaccines. We run sites that send people home everyday because we run out of supply.”States like Rhode Island, Vermont, and New Hampshire are more likely to meet the May 1 deadline because of their small populations, and they have demonstrated consistent success in meeting vaccination goals. “For larger states like Florida, Texas and California, that’s not realistic,” Klausner said. “Those states will continue to prioritize by age, risk and zip codes. We also have to make sure that we are first reaching essential workers and populations that disproportionately suffered during the pandemic.”Jill Roberts, University of South Florida epidemiology professor, said Biden was imposing an “awfully optimistic deadline” because states’ vaccine distribution systems aren’t effectively reaching disadvantaged persons, who may not have computers to make online appointments, transportation to vaccination sites and the luxury to take time off to wait in lines.Biker Week Is a Sick Joke for the Unvaccinated in Florida“Our current system is not very efficient, we are seeing multiple reports of vaccines going unused at the end of the day and given to whoever stands around long enough to see if extra are available,” Roberts said. “There are too many pointless barriers [such as] state residency requirements, legal U.S. residency requirements and a requirement for government issued IDs.”In Washington, D.C., for example, residents looking to land limited vaccine slots via a sluggish website likened the process to the movie The Hunger Games. On Wednesday, the District of Columbia rolled out a new online pre-registration system that still had a glitch: Commercial and residential property maintenance and environmental service employees who are eligible for vaccines were not listed in a drop-down menu on the site, despite being eligible for the vaccine in the current Phase 1c Tier 1.During his Thursday speech, appearing to take a page from his predecessor Donald Trump’s braggart playbook, Biden boldly claimed that his administration was on track to hit milestones earlier than expected. “I said I intended to get 100 million shots in people’s arms in my first 100 days in office,” Biden said. ‘Tonight, I can say we’re not only going to meet that goal, we’re going to beat that goal. Because we’re actually on track to reach this goal of 100 million shots in arms on my 60th day in office. No other country in the world has done this, none.”Biden said the White House has also been focused on serving people in the hardest hit communities of this pandemic—Black, Latino, Native American, and rural communities—by delivering vaccines to 10,000 pharmacies across America and setting up nearly 600 Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination sites. “So what does all of this add up to?” Biden said. “When I took office 50 days ago, only 8 percent of those over the age of 65 had gotten their first vaccination. Today that number is 65 percent.”He also asserted that every American who wants a vaccine will be able to get a shot by the end of May and announced the federal government would buy an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.In some states, the reality on the ground doesn’t line up with Biden’s ebullient assessment of his administration’s vaccine rollout.For instance, federal vaccination sites in Florida meant to help boost the number of minority and low-income people eligible for vaccines have been dogged by low turnout, forcing vaccinators to give shots to virtually any adult who wanted one, according to the Miami Herald. As a result, the sites have met their vaccination targets but are not reaching the people that are in more need.Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson is not helping the president’s cause. Earlier this week, the White House announced the government would be distributing 18.5 million doses, about 3 million less than the previous week, because no new doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine were ready for delivery. According to Reuters, J&J’s manufacturing has been slower than expected, and the company was not expected to resume shipments until later this month.“I deal with vaccine delivery every day,” UCLA’S Klausner said. “The supply is just not there. Will the supply be there in six weeks? I would certainly like to hope so.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kim Kardashian Cuddles Up to North West in Leather Pants & Sneakers From Kanye West’s Line

    The mother-daughter duo cozied together with new puppies, too.

  • DOJ employees welcome newly confirmed Attorney General Merrick Garland with cheers and applause on his first day

    The DOJ is familiar territory for Garland, who rose to prominence when he oversaw the prosecution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

  • Teacher Who Made Boy Clean Toilet Is the Latest Failure to Treat Black Children Like Children

    An elementary school teacher at Crystal Hill Elementary School in North Little Rock, Ark., has been placed on administrative leave after making a kindergarten student pull toilet paper out of a clogged toilet with his bare hands. Why? The boy’s mother, Ashley Murry, said the teacher said her son had used too much toilet paper. […]

  • 'Slenderman' teen who watched brutal stabbing dedicated to fictional bogeyman seeks conditional release from mental health facility

    Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser convinced Payton Leutner to come to the woods where Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times as Weier watched, prosecutors said.

  • Idaho ends Powerball in state, fearing foreign participation

    Idaho lawmakers fearing foreign participation in the Powerball lottery killed legislation on Wednesday that would have allowed the game with huge jackpots to continue in the state after a run of more than 30 years. The move came after Idaho Lottery officials sought a change in state law because Powerball is expanding to include Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022. Idaho was one of the first states to join Powerball in the 1990s.

  • Garland vows return to 'normal' Justice Dept. on 1st day

    Taking the reins at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland sought Thursday to assure career staffers that he would prioritize restoring the department’s reputation for political independence and ensuring equal justice after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump. “The only way we can succeed and retain the trust of the American people is to adhere to the norms that have become part of the DNA of every Justice Department employee,” Garland said in his first address to the department’s more than 115,000 employees. “All of us are united by our commitment to the rule of law, and to seek an equal justice under law,” he said.

  • Prince William say royals 'not a racist family'

    Meghan made the allegation during a tell-all interview that she and Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey and which was aired on Sunday.On a visit to a school in east London, William said he had not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago."I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," William said.Asked by a reporter if the royal family was racist, William said: "We're very much not a racist family."In the Oprah interview, Meghan said the royals had ignored her pleas for help while she felt suicidal, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, the princes' grandmother, in which she said the family were saddened by how challenging the couple had found the last few years.

  • Malia Obama Will Be Portrayed by 'Little Fires Everywhere' Star Lexi Underwood

    Underwood joins the cast of 'The First Lady,' in which Viola Davis stars as Michelle Obama.

  • A Major Customer Tells Boeing to Shape Up Following 737 MAX Crisis

    The head of one of Boeing's (NYSE: BA) most important customers said he is worried that the aerospace giant is going to move on from the 737 MAX crisis as if nothing has happened, one of the sharpest public rebukes of Boeing by an airline executive since the plane was grounded two years ago. Boeing's 737 MAX was pulled from service in March 2019 following a pair of fatal accidents, and the post-crash investigations revealed a lot of embarrassing details about a lax safety culture inside the company. Boeing replaced its CEO, revamped internal controls, and last fall won approval to get the 737 MAX airborne again, but the company is also dealing with delays to its 777X program and manufacturing flaws that have temporarily halted 787 Dreamliner deliveries.

  • When Your West Wing Job Is Really, Really Far From the Oval Office

    WASHINGTON — Emmy Ruiz, 37, was shoveling snow into a bucket in her backyard one frigid morning last month with her toddler while dialing into a conference call for work. During the power crisis in Texas after a winter storm that left millions without heat or electricity, Ruiz’s house in Austin lacked water for days. She was collecting snow to melt so her family could flush the toilets. It is not how one would necessarily picture the White House’s director of political strategy and outreach spending her workday, but nothing about this year has been typical for those who have joined the Biden administration. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Many members of the White House staff have been working remotely because of strict coronavirus protocols instituted to reduce the number of people in the building with the president. But Ruiz is one of dozens of administration officials who have not moved to Washington at all. More than seven weeks after President Joe Biden took office, White House staff members are working from California, Puerto Rico, Texas and elsewhere around the country, a striking indication of the strange reality of building a new administration during a pandemic as well as the sharp shift from the Trump administration’s casual approach to dealing with the coronavirus. Many Biden officials have never met in person with colleagues they interact with on a daily basis. Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate adviser, has met her chief of staff only on a video screen. Some officials working from afar said they hoped to move to Washington by the summer, but they have no firm plans to do so. Anne Filipic, Biden’s director of management and administration, said there were “no immediate plans” to bring a full staff back to the White House. She added that the administration would “remain flexible with transition timelines given the unprecedented circumstances.” Alluding to the fact that Biden had managed his general election campaign almost entirely remotely, Filipic added that the “Biden-Harris team has successful and unique experience working together while remote all across the country.” The setup might be inconvenient and somewhat anticlimactic for government officials who would normally be sporting coveted White House badges and establishing regular after-hours watering holes. But those who had chosen not to move during the coronavirus pandemic, like Ruiz, said it had also given them an outside-the-bubble perspective as they experienced firsthand a grim reality that many of the administration’s policies are trying to address. Ruiz said she became alarmed when she lost water after the deep freeze in Texas last month and immediately recognized it as a “huge red flag.” Because she lives near a hospital, her neighborhood had until then been prioritized in keeping power and utilities running. She called the nurses she knew at the hospital, where her son was born, “and they were painting a very dire picture,” Ruiz said. “The hospitals needed water, and in some cases they had to transfer patients, but the roads were ice.” Ruiz relayed the concerns she was hearing in her neighborhood to Julie Chávez Rodriguez, the White House intergovernmental affairs director, who was in direct contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Security Council. Ruiz also reached out to local government officials and county judges to help put them in touch with the federal government for support. Ruiz said she hoped to move to Washington sometime by the end of spring. “My mom has been living with us,” she said. “We have a 3-year-old who is part of a pod for child care. And my mom has a caregiver, too. It’s so hard to blow that up.” She is not alone in being hesitant to upend a carefully constructed safe zone. Erin Pelton, a senior adviser on the Domestic Policy Council, has been home-schooling her 7-year-old and her 5-year-old from her condo in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she moved with her husband after Hurricane Maria to help rebuild the island. “We took them out of school this year and have a teacher coming a few hours a day,” she said. “Our goal is to move after the school year.” Waiting for the beginning of a new school year to relocate a family to Washington is not unusual when a new administration takes office. Parents working in a new government will often commute home on the weekends, but the pandemic has put a halt to that practice. Before Pelton accompanied Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, on a trip to the border with Mexico last week, “I hadn’t left the island since last February,” she said. “Trump always spoke in negative terms about the government and the island and how corrupt it was,” Pelton continued. “When we, the Biden administration, are unlocking some of those funds, it’s a big deal in the paper. I see how closely the local press is reporting on what the administration is doing and how it impacts the island.” For now, Pelton said, the benefits of that perspective and a safe schooling setup outweighed the loss of networking with her colleagues. “There are colleagues that need to be in because of classified information,” she said. “I can do this from my bedroom.” Maggie Thomas, 33, was named chief of staff of the domestic climate policy office in January. She still has not met McCarthy, her boss, in person. In July, Thomas, who had been living in Boston while working for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, packed up a Dodge Caravan with her boyfriend and drove across the country to move into a house across the street from her parents in Sacramento, California. “My dad was very high risk for COVID, and being so far away really compelled me to be part of the community and part of their everyday life,” she said. Thomas said she had grown comfortable in her routine at home. “I imagine I’ll eventually move to Washington,” she said, “but we are learning how to run a government remotely.” Living in California also meant experiencing the effects of climate change as more than erratic lines on a chart. “There were a good three or four weeks after the wildfires when the air quality was so dangerous we couldn’t even go outside,” Thomas said. “When you live through not being able to go outside, it starts to take on new meaning.” There were some downsides, she said. “I’m learning all the processes and offices and who everyone is,” she said. “I’ve read their names in the news, and you sit there and you’re like, ‘Who do I talk to about this?’ And then you just look around the house.” Her neighbors, on the other hand, feel important by association. Thomas’ desk overlooks the sidewalk, where neighbors often pass by during the day and see her glued to her screen. “One person told me that every time she waves, she thinks, ‘I’m waving to the westernmost wing of the White House,” Thomas said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mike Fisher Proudly Shows Off His Priceless Birthday Gift for Carrie Underwood

    Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher took to social media to celebrate the singer’s 38th birthday. Keep scrolling to see the hilarious gift her husband got her.

  • Editorial: This isn't the reopened school we'd expected

    Reopened schools in L.A. and across California will offer a pale shadow of pre-pandemic classes. State leaders must prepare for a better summer.

  • Five-goal Man City overcome 'incredible' penalty call to beat Southampton

    Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola praised his players' powers of recovery to beat Southampton 5-2 despite being denied a blatant penalty when the game was delicately poised at 1-1.

  • Christie Brinkley’s New Haircut Has ‘Jane Fonda ‘Klute’ Vibes’ and We Are Here for It

    “I got my first haircut that I haven’t done myself in a year!”

  • Mari Osaka, Naomi's Sister, Announces Retirement from Tennis at 24, Says She 'Didn't Enjoy' Journey

    Mari Osaka is currently ranked No. 335 in the world and was once ranked as high as No. 280 in 2018

  • Republicans Mock Rescue Plan While Pushing A Tax Cut For The Richest

    Even during a pandemic with high unemployment, Republicans are still mad about the estate tax.