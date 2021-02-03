Doug Emhoff's kids called his marriage to Kamala Harris 'like the honeymoon phase forever.' These 19 photos show their relationship through the years.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Talia Lakritz
Updated
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
kamala harris doug emhoff shirt
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is ever the proud husband to America's first woman vice president, Kamala Harris. Andrew Harnik/AP

  • Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have been married for six years.

  • Emhoff's son, Cole, describes them as "almost vomit-inducingly cute and coupley."

  • The couple can often be seen laughing together and engaging in public displays of affection.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Doug Emhoff describes meeting Vice President Kamala Harris as "love at first sight."

They've now been married for six years, and they still can't seem to get enough of each other. In an interview with the New York Times, Emhoff's children, Cole and Ella, described his relationship with Harris as "almost vomit-inducingly cute and coupley" and "like the honeymoon phase forever."

Here are some of their sweetest moments through the years.

Newlyweds Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff were all smiles as they attended a Children's Defense Fund event in December 2014.

Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff attend Children&#39;s Defense Fund - California Hosts 24th Annual Beat The Odds Awards at Book Bindery on December 4, 2014
Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff in August 2014. JB Lacroix / Getty Images

Harris and Emhoff met on a blind date in 2013 and wed on August 22, 2014.

In October 2020, Emhoff described meeting Harris as "love at first sight" in an Instagram post for her birthday.

Read more: Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in with 2 Bibles held by husband Doug Emhoff. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

They got dressed up to walk the red carpet at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

kamala harris doug emhoff
Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Emhoff worked in entertainment law for over 25 years before leaving his job to support Harris' campaign.

Read more: 10 things to know about Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband and America's first second gentleman

Harris and Emhoff were giddy as they cast their votes to elect Harris to the Senate in 2016.

kamala harris doug emhoff
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff vote in 2016. Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

They voted at the Kenter Canyon Elementary Charter School Auditorium in Brentwood, California. Harris won the election and became only the second Black woman to serve in the Senate in US history.

They grinned at each other as he held the Bible for Harris' Senate swearing-in ceremony.

kamala harris swearing in
Vice President Joe Biden administers the oath at Kamala Harris' swearing-in ceremony in the Capitol's Old Senate Chamber in 2017. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

Vice President Joe Biden administered Harris' oath of office in January 2017. Harris later became Biden's vice presidential pick in his 2020 campaign.

Emhoff enveloped Harris in a hug after she announced her campaign for president in January 2019.

kamala harris doug emhoff hug
Kamala Harris gets a hug from Doug Emhoff after speaking at her rally announcing her candidacy for president in January 2019. Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Harris launched her presidential campaign on the steps of Oakland City Hall. The event was attended by 20,000 people.

The couple shared a kiss at the San Francisco Pride Parade in June 2019.

kamala harris doug emhoff pride
Kamala Harris kisses Doug Emhoff during the SF Pride Parade in June 2019. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Harris officiated the first same-sex wedding in the state of California after Proposition 8 was struck down in 2013.

Emhoff showed off his "Kamala" phone sticker as he snapped a selfie with Harris at the Iowa State Fair in August 2019.

kamala harris doug emhoff
Doug Emhoff takes a selfie with Kamala Harris before her campaign speech in August 2019. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Harris spoke at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Harris leaned on Emhoff at their first press conference with the Bidens in August 2020.

kamala harris doug emhoff
Kamala Harris leans on Doug Emhoff in August 2020. Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

They observed social distancing with the Bidens by standing apart and air-hugging.

They beamed at each other after Harris' speech on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in August 2020.

kamala harris doug emhoff
Kamala Harris is joined on stage by Doug Emhoff at the Democratic National Convention in August 2020. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Harris spoke about the importance of family and public service.

"Family is my husband Doug, who I met on a blind date set up by my best friend," she said. "Family is our beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who as you just heard, call me Momala."

They shared another sweet moment on the fourth day of the convention.

kamala harris doug emhoff
Kamala Harris looks at Doug Emhoff at the Democratic National Convention. Andrew Harnik/AP

Fireworks went off after Biden accepted the Democratic nomination.

The day after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September 2020, Harris and Emhoff stopped outside the Supreme Court building for a moment of reflection.

kamala harris doug emhoff supreme court
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. CAMILLE CAMDESSUS/AFP via Getty Images

People from across the country gathered outside the Supreme Court building to pay tribute to the late justice. Ginsburg became the first woman to lie in state at the US Capitol.

Emhoff gave Harris a masked kiss after the vice presidential debate in October 2020.

kamala harris doug emhoff
Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris after the vice presidential debate. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

"I've got you, and you've got this. So proud of you. Love, Dougie," he wrote on Twitter before the debate.

The night before the election, Harris and Emhoff bundled up for a drive-in rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

kamala harris doug emhoff
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in November 2020. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Biden and Harris won Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, receiving 3.46 million votes to Trump and Pence's 3.38 million.

Harris and Emhoff, along with the Bidens, expressed their joy and surprise at confetti cannons at their victory rally.

kamala harris doug emhoff election night win
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stand with spouses Doug Emhoff and Jill Biden. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Harris mentioned her husband and family in a speech introducing Biden at the rally.

"To my husband Doug, our children Cole and Ella, my sister Maya, and our whole family — I love you all more than I can express," she said.

Harris and Emhoff visited the nonprofit DC Central Kitchen before Thanksgiving in November 2020.

kamala harris doug emhoff
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff visit DC Central Kitchen in November 2020. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Washington, DC, nonprofit organization combats hunger and trains people in need for careers in the food service industry.

Ever the proud husband, Emhoff showed off a "Madam Vice President" T-shirt at a holiday market in Washington, DC.

kamala harris doug emhoff shirt
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff shop in the Downton Holiday Market in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/AP

Harris and Emhoff went shopping at a local holiday market for Small Business Saturday.

Emhoff looked on as Harris was sworn in as vice president in January 2021.

doug emhoff kamala harris inauguration
Kamala Harris is sworn as vice president as her husband holds two Bibles. PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Emhoff held two Bibles — one belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice, and the other belonged to Regina Nelson, a family friend who was something of a second mother to Harris in her youth.

Their hug after Harris took the oath of office says it all.

kamala harris doug emhoff inauguration
Vice President Kamala Harris hugs her husband Doug Emhoff after being sworn in. ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

With Vice President Harris' inauguration, Emhoff became the first-ever second gentleman of the United States.

Read more: Doug Emhoff's title 'Second Gentleman' has been added to the dictionary

That night, they watched fireworks together from the Lincoln Memorial.

kamala harris doug emhoff inauguration
Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff attend a televised ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial. Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images

The televised ceremony featured a fireworks display set to the song "Firework" performed by Katy Perry.

Read the original article on Insider

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New York

  • Gunman who killed FBI agents identified as David Lee Huber. He worked on computers, flew planes

    The gunman who mowed down five FBI agents at the door of his Sunrise apartment has been identified as David Lee Huber, a 55-year-old who until Tuesday’s outburst of violence seems to have lived a largely innocuous life.

  • Kerry Defended Taking Private Jet to Iceland for Environmental Award: ‘the Only Choice for Somebody Like Me’

    White House climate czar John Kerry traveled to Iceland by private jet in 2019 to accept an environmental award and defended his transportation choice to a reporter at the time by calling it, “the only choice for somebody like me.” Kerry flew to Iceland in October, 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, an iceberg sculpture, for his leadership on climate issues and being “a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters,” according to Icelandic outlet RUV. During the trip, Kerry was confronted by Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson on whether his use of a private jet was an “environmental way to travel.” “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry responded. The former secretary of state went on to emphasize his climate accomplishments, including negotiating the Paris accord for the U.S. and bringing Chinese President Xi to the table. “I’ve been involved in this fight for years,” Kerry said. “I believe the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean, I have to fly to meet with people and get things done,” he continued. “But what I’m doing almost full-time is working to win the battle of climate change. And in the end, if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive.” Last week, Kerry recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. Biden signed several executive orders on climate change last week aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. During his first week in office, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers.

  • Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case

    A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist was arrested on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition, his daughter said. Gulalai Ismail tweeted that her father, Mohammad Ismail, was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also charges her and her mother since 2019. According to Gulalai Ismail, the local court in Peshawar granted the provincial counter-terrorism authorities permission to hold her father for questioning for three days.

  • Fox News blasted for coverage of Capitol police officer memorial

    CNN, CSpan, and MSNBC all carried rolling live coverage as respect was paid to Officer Brian Sicknick

  • Biden adviser suggests holdovers from Obama era dictated 'harsh' response to GOP COVID-19 relief proposal

    The Monday night White House statement that appeared to take some air out of bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill negotiations didn't sound like President Biden, an anonymous longtime adviser to the commander-in-chief told Politico. "I think it sounded like more like [White House Chief of Staff] Ron Klain," the adviser said. "The GOP plan wasn't a joke. I looked at it and said, 'OK the midpoint between $600 billion and $1.9 trillion is about 1.2 or 1.3.' I was a little surprised we hit back that hard. It's not like our plan is perfect and there's nothing we can approve. Vintage Biden would not have been that harsh." The adviser suggested that while Biden has a penchant for bipartisan deal-making, Klain, an Obama-era holdover, doesn't have fond memories of working with Republicans after unsuccessful talks with GOP lawmakers about the stimulus in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and the Affordable Care Act. "Ron has this whole thing: 'Remember how they rat-f---ed us on the ACA!," the adviser told Politico. It's worth noting, however, the White House statement did say Biden wants to keep talking with the group of senators going forward, so the idea of a bipartisan resolution hasn't been completely shot down, even if the possibility is shrinking. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New York

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pentagon purges advisory boards after flurry of Trump end-of-term appointees

    New Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has stripped several hundred appointees of their posts on Pentagon advisory boards, a number of whom took office at the end of President Donald Trump's administration, two U.S. officials said on Tuesday. The appointees include Anthony Tata, a former acting senior defense official who in 2018 called former President Barack Obama a "terrorist leader" and was placed on the Defense Policy Board on Jan. 19, the last full day of the Trump administration. Austin became defense secretary under Joe Biden, the vice president under Obama who took office as president on Jan. 20.

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department. Thousands of Hong Kong residents have fled the territory since Beijing’s imposition of a tough new security law that some say is destroying the territory’s Western-style civil liberties.

  • Biden news - live: Marjorie Taylor Greene to remain on House committees as Pelosi says GOP now party of QAnon

    Live updates on Joe Biden from the White House and Trump news

  • Donald Trump denies inciting Capitol riots as lawyers outline his defence in impeachment case

    Donald Trump's lawyers denied he incited the Capitol riots or sought to overturn the results of the election, insisting he was merely exercising his right to free speech as they laid out their defence strategy for the former president's impeachment trial. “It is denied that President Trump incited the crowd to engage in destructive behaviour,” Mr Trump’s legal team wrote in a brief filed with the Senate ahead of the impeachment trial that is expected to get underway next week. The former president “exercised his First Amendment right under the Constitution to express his belief that the election results were suspect,” Mr Trump’s lawyers wrote, “since with very few exceptions, under the convenient guise of Covid-19 pandemic ‘safeguards’ states election laws and procedures were changed by local politicians or judges without the necessary approvals from state legislatures.” It came after Democrats claimed Mr Trump had endangered the lives of all members of Congress when he aimed a mob of supporters "like a loaded cannon" at the US Capitol, in their most detailed case yet for why he should be convicted and permanently barred from office. Their legal brief forcefully links Mr Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election to the deadly Jan 6 riot at the Capitol, saying he bears "unmistakable" blame for actions that directly threatened the underpinnings of American democracy. It argues that he must be found guilty when his impeachment trial opens before the Senate next week on a charge of inciting the siege. "His conduct endangered the life of every single Member of Congress, jeopardized the peaceful transition of power and line of succession, and compromised our national security," the Democratic managers of the impeachment case wrote. "This is precisely the sort of constitutional offense that warrants disqualification from federal office." It not only explicitly faults Mr Trump for his role in the riot but also aims to preemptively rebut defense claims that his words were protected by the First Amendment, or that an impeachment trial is unconstitutional now that he has left office. It says Mr Trump's behavior was so egregious as to require permanent disqualification from office.

  • Women detained in China's Xinjiang allegedly raped, sexually abused: BBC

    Women in China's system of detention camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang were subject to rape, sexual abuse and torture, according to a BBC report on Wednesday. The British broadcaster said on its website "several former detainees and a guard have told the BBC they experienced or saw evidence of an organised system of mass rape, sexual abuse and torture." Beijing strongly denies accusations of abuse in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism, and to teach new skills.

  • Pakistan orders man acquitted in Pearl murder off death row

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house." Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years, will be under guard and will not be allowed to leave the safe house, but he will be able to have his wife and children visit him.

  • Biden Is Setting a Dangerous Precedent

    President Joe Biden’s recent executive order to expand food assistance to U.S. households, while well-intentioned, represents a substantial overreach of the executive branch and a blatant attempt to override the intent of Congress. If successful, this dangerous precedent would open the door to major expansions of the social safety net without congressional approval. Congress must resist the president’s attempts to subvert the intent of existing law. Less than one week into the Biden presidency, the new administration issued a series of executive orders focused on COVID-19 economic relief. One such order seeks to expand food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or food stamps. In it, President Biden instructed the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to take “immediate steps to make it easier for the hardest-hit families to enroll and claim more generous benefits in the critical food and nutrition assistance area.” In reality, the executive order asks a federal agency — the USDA — to intentionally misinterpret the Families First Act and subvert the constitutional authority of Congress over the legislative process. The Families First Act, which passed in March 2020, clearly outlined that states could request waivers from the Agriculture Department to provide emergency allotments to SNAP households “not greater than the applicable maximum monthly allotment for the household size.” In normal times, 60 percent of households enrolled in SNAP do not receive the maximum benefit because they have income from other sources — such as earnings — that they can use for purchasing food. The emergency allotments recognized that millions of people lost jobs or faced other employment disruptions when the pandemic hit, and that those enrolled in SNAP were at particular risk for job loss in the early aftermath of the pandemic. Rather than requiring SNAP households to report a job or income change to their state agency and wait for bureaucrats to recalculate their benefits, the emergency allotments gave every SNAP recipient the maximum allowed. This was, admittedly, not a very targeted effort. Some families received a boost in SNAP dollars without a change in household income or financial circumstances. But the immediacy of the economic shock brought on by the pandemic, and the employment instability that persists today, necessitated an equally expedient policy response. The Agriculture Department, under President Trump, had approved emergency allotment plans for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands — but only in accordance with the law. The department extended these emergency-allotment waivers numerous times, most recently extending them through January 2021. The USDA — and Congress itself — also offered states flexibility in the aftermath of the pandemic. According to federal government spending data, all of the efforts outlined above have caused SNAP benefits to rise more than 40 percent in the last fiscal year, with more than $31 billion in added spending compared to FY 2019. Class-action suits have been filed in Pennsylvania and California by people who disagree with the USDA’s interpretation of the law: that regular SNAP plus emergency allotments cannot extend benefits beyond the maximum benefit level. Lawyers for the lawsuits argue that the law allows the USDA to approve emergency allotments in the amount of the maximum benefit, which if true, would mean that households could receive the maximum SNAP benefit plus the maximum emergency allotment — essentially doubling benefit amounts. A federal judge in California agreed with the USDA, while the Pennsylvania case is ongoing. The Biden administration’s executive order is encouraging its USDA to misinterpret the 2020 law in a similar way. The legislative text is not ambiguous. It is hard to imagine Congress being any clearer than, “to address temporary food needs not greater than the applicable maximum monthly allotment for the household size.” If Congress had wanted to give people more than the SNAP maximum, it would have done so. In fact, Congress eventually did just that — expanding benefits by 15 percent in the COVID-19 relief package passed last month. If the Biden administration is successful in this attempt, it will open the door to a number of executive actions aimed at expanding the safety net without congressional action. If political appointees in the Biden administration feel unconstrained by the law, we will see larger benefits directed to an increasing number of people. Such action not only undermines the integrity of the social safety net by going around Congress, it disregards the separation of powers ensconced in the founding documents of our republic. The American public has been largely supportive of efforts by Congress to provide economic relief to struggling households. Let’s keep that authority in its proper place.

  • Analysis: In China, post-coup Myanmar likely to find support if sanctions bite

    Three weeks before Myanmar's military commander took power in a coup, he met the Chinese government's top diplomat in an exchange that pointed to potential support as Myanmar faces the prospect of renewed Western sanctions. China's foreign ministry noted the "fraternal" relationship as State Councillor Wang Yi met last month in Myanmar's capital with the military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, making him one of the last foreign dignitaries to visit before the coup. "China appreciates that the Myanmar military takes national revitalisation as its mission," the Chinese ministry said at the time.

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • Alexei Navalny sends 'heart' messages to wife Yulia

    A Russian court sentenced Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday (February 2) after ruling he had violated the terms of his parole, but said that his prison term would be shortened for time he had served earlier under house arrest.Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, was arrested at the Russian border on Jan. 17 after returning from Germany where he had been recovering from being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.Navalny's lawyer said the opposition politician would appeal against the ruling.

  • Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

    The man appears on video breaking a window with his helmet inside the US Capitol

  • Cruz joins 13 Republicans in introducing Keystone Pipeline bill

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and 13 other Republican senators introduced a bill Tuesday to authorize the continuation of Keystone XL Pipeline construction.