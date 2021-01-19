Doug Emhoff's kids describe his relationship with Kamala Harris as 'almost vomit-inducingly cute and coupley'

Talia Lakritz
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 02: Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and husband, Douglas Emhoff, embrace on stage after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke in Pittsburgh at a simultaneous drive-in election eve rally on November 2, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who is originally from Scranton, Pennsylvania, remains ahead of President Donald Trump by about six points, according to a recent polling average. With the election tomorrow, Trump held four rallies across Pennsylvania over the weekend, as he vies to recapture the Keystone State&#39;s vital 20 electoral votes. In 2016, he carried Pennsylvania by only 44,292 votes out of more than 6 million cast, less than a 1 percent differential, becoming the first Republican to claim victory here since 1988. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with her husband, Doug Emhoff, who will be the country's first "second gentleman." Mark Makela/Getty Images

  • Cole and Ella Emhoff spoke to the New York Times about their stepmom, Kamala Harris.

  • Ella said it's like their father, Doug Emhoff, and Harris are in "the honeymoon phase forever."

  • Emhoff, who married Harris in 2014, will be the country's first-ever second gentleman.

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff have been married for six years, but if you ask Emhoff's kids, they're still in the honeymoon phase.

Cole, 26, and Ella, 21, are Emhoff's children from his previous marriage. Instead of calling Harris their "stepmom," they came up with the name "Momala."

In an interview with the New York Times' Jessica Bennett, they confirmed that Emhoff and Harris are every bit as adorable in real life as they appear in public.

"It depends on the setting," Cole said when asked to describe them as a couple. "Because Doug and Kamala together are like almost vomit-inducingly cute and coupley. I'm like, When is this going to wear off?"

"It's so insane," Ella added. "It's like the honeymoon phase forever. Like, the rest of the world gets to see it on social media, but we live that."

Read more: Kamala Harris will be America's first Black woman vice president, and husband Doug Emhoff the first-ever second gentleman. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

She also said that she and Cole are still getting used to their parents being in the public eye.

doug emhoff kids cole emhoff ella emhoff
Doug Emhoff with his children Cole and Ella. Tony Avelar/AP

"Seeing them is a lot different now," she said. "There's a lot more people. I think the idea of sharing our parents with the world is kind of insane. Like, it's a really cool thing to wrap your head around - because you get to share all the great things - but it's also like, Huh?!"

Read the original article on Insider

