Doug Evans, prosecutor who tried Curtis Flowers six times, seeking circuit judge post

May 26—TUPELO — Doug Evans, the prosecutor who took Curtis Flowers to trial six times without winning a durable conviction, is now running to be a circuit court judge.

Evans most recently prosecuted Flowers in 2010 for the 1996 killing of four people and won a conviction that was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after the majority found that Evans unconstitutionally discriminated against Black juror candidates.

Writing for the U.S. Supreme Court majority, Justice Brett Kavanaugh determined in 2019 that Evans engaged in a "relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals."

At the time, Evans told the Grenada Star he was "surprised" by the decision.

Reached Thursday morning by the Daily Journal, Evans confirmed his candidacy as a judge but said he was not immediately available to discuss it.

Records available through the Secretary of State's office show that Evans — who has been an elected district attorney for about three decades — is one of four candidates to have thus far qualified as a candidate seeking a judicial post within the 5th Circuit Court District, which includes Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster and Winston counties.

Besides Evans, the other candidates are:

—Bradley Clanton

—Zachary Madison

—Kasey Burney Young

The incumbent, George Mitchell Jr., had previously been the only candidate to qualify for the post in question, but his April 19 death prompted Gov. Tate Reeves to re-open qualifying for that judicial post.

This second round of qualifying in this race will end on May 30.

Non-partisan judicial elections will occur in November.

Evans was most recently elected as a district attorney in 2019 after running unopposed.

If Evans were to win election to the judicial seat, he would preside over cases in the very same judicial district where courts said he diluted Black representation on juries. He would also exercise influence and power over jury selection.

He currently faces a civil lawsuit filed by Flowers alleging misconduct by Evans involving the investigation and prosecutions of Flowers, including "malicious prosecution, abuse of process, and false imprisonment."

Evans has denied this claims and is asking a federal court to dismiss the suit.

The Attala County NAACP has also sued Evans, seeking federal court oversight of how Evans selects jurors. Mississippi's U.S. Northern District Judge Debra Brown dismissed the case, but an appeal is pending before the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Evans has also denied the allegations laid out in this suit.

In total, Evans tried Flowers, who is Black, six times and won four convictions in connection with the 1996 murder of four people in the north Mississippi city of Winona. Two convictions were for individual slayings and two were for all four killings. The two other trials ended in mistrials.

Each of the convictions won by Evans was later overturned by a combination of state and federal courts over findings of misconduct by prosecutors, including multiple determinations by these courts that Evans unconstitutionally struck prospective jurors because they were Black.

Following the 2019 ruling by the nation's highest court that overturned the 2010 conviction of Flowers, Evans in January 2020 recused himself from the case and asked the Attorney General's Office to handle the case.

"While I remain confident in both the investigation and the jury verdicts in this matter, I have come to the conclusion that my continued involvement will prevent the families from obtaining justice and for the defendant being held responsible for his actions," Evans said at the time about his decision.

In September 2020, the Office of Attorney General Lynn Fitch declined to prosecute Flowers a seventh time.

A 2018 podcast, "In the Dark," by APM Reports galvanized national attention on the Flowers case.

Four people were shot to death on July 16, 1996, in the Tardy Furniture store in Winona. They were owner Bertha Tardy, 59, and three employees: 45-year-old Carmen Rigby, 42-year-old Robert Golden and 16-year-old Derrick "Bobo" Stewart.

