Doug Jensen, Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Des Moines, released from federal prison

A Des Moines man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was released from a federal prison in Texas.

Doug Jensen, 44, who was described as a “leader of the mob,” by prosecutors and officers who defended the Capitol, was transferred to a halfway home in Kansas City, Kansas, in mid-January.

Jensen’s wife, April, has given updates on her husband's status on GiveSendGo, a Christian alternative to GoFundMe, where she has received more than 800 donations. She posted last month her "Patriot" can get a job, have access to a phone, and is able to come home to Des Moines on weekends.

Doug Jensen of Des Moines, left, confronts U.S. Capitol Police Inspector Thomas Loyd in the Ohio Clock Corridor of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The photo is included in court filings by prosecutors who requested a sentence of more than 5 years for Jensen.

Jensen was convicted by a jury in Washington, D.C., of seven federal charges, including civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer, and other offenses. He was sentenced in December 2022 to five years in prison.

During the week-long trial, prosecutors and officers who defended the Capitol described Jensen as a "leader of the mob" that stormed the building.

"Doug Jensen would not be stopped on Jan. 6 until he got what he came for: to stop the peaceful transfer of power," prosecutors said in their closing argument.

The prosecution's case leaned heavily on extensive video and photographs of Jensen parading through the Capitol, along with testimony from several members of law enforcement who clashed with him in the building.

"Jensen was the rioter who would not back down," prosecutors argued. "If it wasn't all recorded from at least 10 different angles, it'd be pretty hard to believe."

Before his sentence was announced, Jensen said in court: "I can't change my past, I can just look to the future."

He added that he doesn't plan to get "involved in the judicial system" again and that he wants to go back to being the "family man I was before I got involved in politics.''

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Doug Jensen, Jan. 6 Capitol rioter, released from federal prison