NextShark

“Anti-sex” beds are out, and panda pillows are in at this next round of the Olympics in Beijing. Team USA snowboarder Maddie Mastro shared a series of videos to TikTok giving viewers a sneak peek into the athletes’ dorms for the 2022 Olympics. Rumors circulated on social media that the cardboard beds were constructed with flimsy material to prevent athletes from cozying up with one other in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.