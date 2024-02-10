Doug Worthington, former OSU Buckeye, Steeler, brings inspirational to Bucyrus students

Leadership coach Doug Worthington visited the Bucyrus Secondary School to meet with the students as part of the Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) program.

The idea behind Worthington’s message was it is important to be accountable in giving the best to achieve goals through life's challenges and obstacles.

"We do not always receive what we want, but we have to accept what we are given and work every day to overcome challenges," Worthington said.

Throughout his career Doug Worthington played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers and St. Louis Rams, then he became a leadership coach in Ohio. He presented a program to Bucyrus Secondary School this past week.

Worthington on overcoming and perseverance

Worthington shared the hardships he overcame to get where he is now. He started his football career with The Ohio State University Buckeyes and was drafted into the NFL in 2010 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Worthington said he suffered "injuries of concussions" and "being cut from NFL football teams," which was hard to accept. Worthington also became a public speaker, overcoming an earlier speech impediment.

However, through all the challenges in his life, Worthington said, he knew if he didn't continue to give his best effort to achieve his goals he "wasn't going to move forward in life."

Worthington also stressed the importance of D.I.E.T., which stands for “did I earn today.”

Student reaction to the presentation

Students said they liked the presentation because, as sophomore Anita Terry said, of Worthington’s energy, willingness to answer questions and talk to students after the assembly.

The students also liked the encouragement they got to work on their daily challenges.

Junior Jacob Green the presentation encouraged him to get more students around him involved in football.

"I appreciate that he shared that he used to have a speech impediment that he had to overcome to speak in front of a large crowd of people," Jerome Mass said.

After the assembly, Worthington spent time with the students. Bucyrus City School head coach Jon Butchko and his football team presented Worthington with a Bucyrus coach's jersey.

Middle School Principal John Blackstone said the visit was a great opportunity for the Bucyrus City Schools students to meet Worthington and “relate to the fact that even though we all have failures in life, we can still be successful at what we want to do."

