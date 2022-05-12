Doughertry Probate Judge Leisa Blount puts legal case behind her

May 12—ALBANY — With a legal cloud that had been hanging over her head for more than two years removed, Dougherty County Probate Court Judge Leisa Blount plans to do what she did during the ordeal — continue performing the duties of her office.

"I don't have any particular comments about it," she said. "I'm thankful it's over. I'm really just working as I always have and just doing my job."

Blount was charged in March 2020 with one count each of terroristic threats and violation of office.

She was arrested after Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to launch an investigation. The agency alleged that Blount made threats against a county employee who works in the Facilities Maintenance Department.

Specifically, Blount made a remark during a meeting with officials with the county and sheriff's office that as a judge she had the right to carry a firearm into her office building to protect herself. The alleged victim was not present at that meeting.

Blount said in an affidavit that the county employee acted strangely during two occasions when he entered the Probate Court offices during times he had no duties in that part of the building. On one occasion he told her that he was there to turn off the lights, and on the other he did not give a reason for being in the Probate Court area.

In late April, a special prosecutor chosen to investigate the case decided to dismiss the charges. The prosecutor, Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Shealy, formally dismissed the case at that time.

Albany attorney Maurice King, who represented Blount in the case, said there has been no discussion of Blount pursuing a civil case related to the prosecution.

"I'm glad that it's over with," he said of the criminal case. "I'm glad that we do not have to try the case. I think it would have been a waste of taxpayer money."