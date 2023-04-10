Dougherty County DA updates County Commissioners on drug laws

Apr. 10—ALBANY — When it comes to controlled substances, the legal system generally makes a distinction between having an illegal drug on one's person as opposed to it being in the person's bloodstream.

That was the assessment given Monday by Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards, who was asked to address the issue, particularly in terms of opioid use, at the Dougherty County Commission's meeting.

A few decades ago, it was fairly common for police to test individuals arrested for crimes for evidence of substances in their urine or blood, but that is no longer the case, the prosecutor said.

"In the '90s ... if you got arrested for burglary and you tested positive, you got charged with burglary and you got charged with (drug) possession," he said. "We've long since not engaged in that practice. We just stopped doing it."

These days, about the only way that individuals are arrested for having drugs in the bloodstream stem from someone having probation or parole revoked, Edwards said.

Even then, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, which oversees probationers and parolees, generally gives an offender a couple of strikes and tries to intervene through treatment before resorting to revocation.

"They're taking as many steps as they can," Edwards said. "I'm informed by Community Supervision they usually give a person two or three chances to clean their act up."

That practice is problematic because lawbreakers are getting away with crimes, Commissioner Russell Gray said.

"This is a big concern of people in our community because there are a lot of people who are out on the street who are awaiting prosecution who are still committing crimes," he said. "We don't really have any (laws with) teeth to take people off the streets, people who refuse to follow the laws.

"That would be an integral part of sending a message to people in our community who are on probation that we are serious about dealing with this problem."

The state system tries to use intervention prior to revoking probation or parole, Edwards said.

"It gets down to a couple of things," he said. "Georgia has been criticized for having too many people in prison and for having so many on probation. We also need sufficient mental health workers to help deal with the problem."

Opioid use is a problem that cuts across socioeconomic lines, and due to the use of the powerful substance fentanyl, one that is causing a health crisis, the district attorney said. Through about the first three months of the year, Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services had responded to about 200 drug overdose cases.

Drug dealers use fentanyl both to adulterate substances such as heroin and cocaine in order to stretch the quantity and because of its addictive property that makes customers want more, Edwards said. When it comes to prosecutions, it's another substance that is the growing trend.

"That is the growing drug of choice in Dougherty County — methamphetamine, meth," he said.

Edwards also discussed the state's amnesty laws that offer protection from prosecution for individuals who assist someone who is overdosing on drugs.

That law applies to those who render assistance who have four grams or less of a controlled substance in their possession when police arrive. Those who have more than that amount, or have active arrest warrants or are involved in other crimes, are not protected from prosecution.