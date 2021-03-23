Dougherty County grand jury proceedings set to resume on Thursday

Mar. 23—ALBANY — The gears of justice have been pretty much gummed up for the past year, as restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented the gathering of large groups.

That has included bringing juries together to hear evidence in grand jury proceedings and for empaneling juries to hear criminal and civil cases. Needless to say, the situation has resulted in a backlog of cases ranging from burglaries to murder.

Now the Dougherty County court system is looking to oil up the machine and begin the process of resolving the backlog, beginning this week with the selection of a grand jury and presentation of criminal cases. Trials could be scheduled by the beginning of April.

Courts have been given the green light to re-open for juries with procedures in place to protect jurors.

"The grand jury is a very important part of the process," Dougherty County District Attorney Gred Edwards said.

The second grand jury since March 2020 is set to hear criminal cases beginning on Thursday. During the proceedings, prosecutors will present cases and grand jurors will decide whether there is sufficient evidence to issue indictments.

The last criminal trials were held in March 2020, and the only grand jury hearings held since the pandemic struck occurred in December.

During the several months in session, grand jurors hear cases twice each month. They also have other duties, including inspecting the Dougherty Jail, for example. It could be some time before jail visits from jurors resume.

The grand jury typically hears about 40 cases in a day, Edwards said. Prosecutors may look to pick up the pace.

"We want them to be comfortable with the process we set up," he said. "The last grand jury was very comfortable with the process."

Courts have a number of measures in place, including screening of all persons entering facilities, and will require masks. During the pandemic, plastic shields were placed to protect jurors, attorneys and defendants.

During the past year, prosecutors have been moving cases forward with criminal accusations where allowed.

A large number of crimes can be initiated, with some of the larger exceptions being rape, kidnapping, murder and burglary, through that process, Edwards said.

"Our systematic effort has been to file as many matters as possible that can be filed through accusation," he said. "Cases that will be going to the grand jury will be cases that have to be reviewed by a grand jury."

Among the most common matters handled by accusations are "paper cases" involving things like credit card fraud and thefts not involving burglary, as well as some drug charges.

When trials resume, there are some 300 cases ready to be heard.

"I'm thinking jury trials will be set for at least one Superior Court judge in April," Edwards said. "We're going to be going slow, trying to (do) the jury trials without having a lot of people beyond jurors and parties and witnesses. Everybody wants their day in court. Defendants want their day in court and victims want their day in court."