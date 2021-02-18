Dougherty County parents accused of locking boy in laundry room arrested

Alan Mauldin Author email, The Albany Herald, Ga.

Feb. 18—ALBANY — A Dougherty County couple arrested this week in a child-abuse case are accused of holding a 12-year-old boy in what police described as "inhumane" conditions and could face additional charges.

Gwendolyn Warren and Gary Thomas Warren were each charged Wednesday with one count of false imprisonment and cruelty to children in the first degree.

The 12-year-old apparently had been locked inside a laundry room and held for long periods of time, the Dougherty County Police Department said.

Officers began the investigation as a missing juvenile case involving the boy. They discovered there were four other children living in the residence.

The child had been sleeping "in a laundry room that was locked from the outside with a makeshift sliding lock and the doorknob had been removed," police Det. J.C. Phillips said. "The room smelled of urine, (there was) no mattress."

The child had been using a five-gallon bucket as a toilet, he said.

Police went to a Softwind Avenue residence on Saturday to investigate a missing person report involving the 12-year-old. At that time, officers discovered the laundry room and determined that someone had been held there for an extended period of time, police said.

Police found the missing boy the following morning on the property.

The 12-year-old was living in the residence with other children ages 14, 11, 9 and 7, Det. Calvin Hodge, the lead investigator in the case, said.

All were placed with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services. The Warrens had been guardians of the children and later adopted them, Phillips said.

"From what I understand, the kids are doing well in their new placement," he said. "This is still an ongoing investigation."

The other four children were not being housed in the laundry room, the investigator said.

"This was their way of dealing with this individual child," Phillips said.

Recommended Stories

  • A single mom shared her financial woes on TODAY. A viewer found her to offer help

    A single mom who lost her full-time job last year as a result of the pandemic dabbed away tears after a TODAY viewer's act of kindness.

  • Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole says he has lung cancer

    Former U.S. Republican Senator Bob Dole, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 1996, said on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and will undergo treatment beginning next week.

  • Ancient life on Mars? We'll find out soon

    Another fierce storm brought more snow and ice. And the IRS says all stimulus payments have been distributed. It's Thursday's news.

  • ‘We’re struggling’: NJ Real Housewives stars take trip to Miami amid marriage problems

    For many couples, marriage is hard.

  • Vincent Jackson's family says the former NFL player experienced chronic alcoholism and long-term effects of concussions before his death

    Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead on Monday morning in a hotel room in Brandon, Florida.

  • EXPLAINER: After acquittal, Trump 2024? Maybe not so fast

    Former President Donald Trump's acquittal by the Senate in his impeachment trial may not be the end of the line for efforts to keep him from seeking the presidency again. If Trump chooses to run for the White House in 2024, opponents are likely to call on a constitutional provision adopted after the Civil War to try to stop him. The Supreme Court could have the final say.

  • Fred and George Weasley actors didn't know which twin they were playing until 5 minutes before first scene

    The casting director thought James and Oliver Phelps were joking when they asked who was playing who just before "The Sorcerer's Stone" table read.

  • EU to impose sanctions on Russians over Navalny by March summit, diplomats say

    The European Union is set to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, possibly in the run-up to an EU summit, after a meeting of envoys gave approval for punitive measures, diplomats said. Reuters reported on Feb. 11 that the sanctions, in response to the jailing of Putin's main domestic critic Alexei Navalny, could be the first to be imposed under a new EU framework that was enacted in December and allows the bloc to take measures against human rights violators worldwide. "I expect additional sanctions to be in place before the EU summit in March," said a senior EU diplomat, referring to the March 25-26 gathering of the bloc's 27 leaders in Brussels.

  • Pfizer study another worry for South Africa's vaccine rollout

    Scientists will meet on Thursday to advise South Africa's government on its next steps after a study suggested the dominant local coronavirus variant may reduce protective antibodies from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by two-thirds. The laboratory study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, is another worry for the country hardest-hit by the pandemic on the African continent after it placed AstraZeneca vaccinations on hold earlier this month. Although its implications on the real-world efficacy of Pfizer's vaccine are not yet clear, the study comes after clinical trial data on the AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Novavax vaccines showed reduced efficacy against the more contagious 501Y.V2 variant, first identified late last year.

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • A woman who helped make both Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses says the gowns showcase their very different personalities

    Chloe Savage, an embroiderer who worked on Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, says their styles echoed how different they are.

  • All the businesses cutting ties with the Trump Organization

    Companies and groups from Deutsche Bank to the Screen Actors Guild are severing relationships with the former president and his real-estate firm.

  • A Peek Inside 3 Sears-Catalog Homes Throughout America

    The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, once provided over 370 different home designs in a wide range of architectural stylesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • He has competition in Miami but Ted Cruz wins title of Worst Cuban American in Congress | Opinion

    We have a winner, folks, and it’s not Florida’s Marco Rubio.

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • NATO boosts Iraq mission with thousands of personnel

    NATO is planning to scale up its mission training Iraq's security forces with thousands of new personnel as the military alliance seeks to help keep the Islamic State group at bay, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday. NATO’s training mission was launched in 2018 to help the conflict-ravaged country develop new academies and military schools for its armed forces.

  • Texas in turmoil and no one is taking responsibility: 'We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis'

    More than three million Texans remain without power Wednesday. Some have gone four days without electricity after a rare winter storm slammed the state and created bitterly cold, icy and borderline-unlivable conditions.

  • When experts say COVID-19 vaccines are 95% effective it doesn't mean you'd have a 5% chance of getting sick

    Vaccine efficacy is a metric that measures how well cases of an infectious disease, like the coronavirus, are stamped out when people get their shots.

  • Trump launches right wing cable media blitz but says it’s ‘too early’ to talk 2024

    President Trump made the right wing cable news rounds on Wednesday night with appearances on three different television networks: Newsmax, One America News, and Fox News. He began on Newsmax where host Greg Kelly repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he might run for president again in 2024.

  • Putin’s Alleged Daughter Joins the Chaos as Russia Goes Wild on Clubhouse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyMOSCOW–Thousands of Russian internet users have been piling into the audio-based chat app Clubhouse, which, of all places, has become the go-to spot to vent about living in an authoritarian political system.This week has been chock-a-block with Clubhouse news. On Saturday, Elon Musk publicly invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a chat on the app. Another avid Clubhouse user is Luiza Rozova, a 17-year-old alleged by independent Russian media to be Putin’s illegitimate daughter. She recently used the platform to share insights about her university major, her aspirations for a career in fashion, and her apparent affinity for wildly unhinged conspiracy theories. And in an unusual public airing of views on a typically hush-hush topic, 300 Russian journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders joined an open room on Clubhouse to discuss the spy case against one of Russia’s leading reporters covering military affairs, Ivan Safronov, who has been imprisoned on charges of treason for over six months.As One of Russia’s Leading Journalists Is Charged With Treason, a Chill Settles Over the PressIn July, the Federal Security Service arrested Safronov, placing him in Lefortovo, one of Moscow’s most notorious prisons where he faces a term of up 20 years. The agency accused Safronov of working for the Czech secret service and passing along classified information about the Russian military. Investigators claim that the U.S. was the final recipient of the secret information delivered by Safronov in 2017.“It has been nearly seven months since Ivan was put behind bars; his accusers probably hoped there would be no public attention to his case by now,” says Safronov’s friend, Ilya Barabanov, who was one of five key speakers at the Clubhouse discussion.Some Russian Clubhouse users compare the platform to the 1980s telecasts—or Television Bridges, as they were known to the USSR—shared between Russian and American audiences. Soviet and American journalists organized the bridges to connect Moscow, Leningrad, San Francisco, Boston, and other cities for discussions about history and trends in culture, journalism or lifestyles.Just as the bridges did more than 40 years ago, Clubhouse is now providing a platform for some unexpected speakers, including Putin’s alleged daughter, who used the app to chat away about her thoughts on working in New York, Paris, or Milan, calling the cities “boiling points of fashion.” (The Kremlin has denied that she is a relative.)Rozova opened up to Andrei Zakharov, author of “Iron Masks,” an investigative report in Proekt media chronicling the life of her mother, the fabulously rich Svetlana Krivonogikh. According to Proekt, Krivonogikh has a net worth of $101 million. She has been Putin’s “close acquaintance” since the 1990s, and her daughter, Luiza, “bears an uncanny resemblance” to the Kremlin’s leader, according to the report. Rozova did not comment on that aspect of Zakharov’s story, but she did admit that she enjoyed the popularity it brought to her social media accounts.Thanks to Clubhouse, Russians now know that Rozova does not watch television, gets her news from the Telegram app, believes in pandemic conspiracy theories, and approves of the Kremlin’s assassination of political dissidents. Before Zakharov even joined the discussion, one Clubhouse user asked Rozova what she thought of Putin’s comment about the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, in which he said that had Russian special services wanted to kill Navalny, “they would have finished it.” Rozova responded without hesitation: “The ‘Golden Billion’ society is behind this entire gimmick with the coronavirus. It turns out that they are killing people,” the teenager said. “If ordinary people can do it, why can’t the government, for reasonable purposes?”Still, there is no safe place from ubiquitous Russian corruption. The government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta is warning citizens about purchasing invitations to Clubhouse discussions, urging them “not to give in to the excitement" and "not to pay for invitations from unknown people.”Russian bureaucrats of all levels, from regional officials to the Kremlin administration, are also joining Clubhouse chats. That includes the former deputy prime minister and current president of International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, who used the app on Monday to answer questions about Russia’s plans to host the Chess Olympiad, announcing that he hoped to “hold the chess Olympics in Moscow next year.” The Kremlin’s political opponents are also exploring the possibilities that come with this new social medium. Valery Kostenok, a 21-year-old politician and member of the Yabloko party, downloaded Clubhouse to his phone on Wednesday. “I was skeptical at first, since there was a rumor that somebody records all the conversations and leaks them. But I realized, I don’t have any secrets from anyone and decided to download the app,” he told The Daily Beast. “The pandemic, police arrests, and persecutions made many of our favorite platforms and spaces unavailable. Russians are big fans of public lectures, debates, and discussions, so our youth is now storming Clubhouse rooms.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.