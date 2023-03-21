Dougherty County Police seek suspect in 2022 assault

Mar. 21—ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a suspect in a Dec. 19, 2022, aggravated assault.

Yarmajesty Eatmon, 19, is wanted on weapons charges and aggravated assault, Dougherty police said. He is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred at Home Run Convenience Store on Philema Road.

Police ask that anyone with information as to Eatmon's whereabouts or with information about this case call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office at (229) 431-2166.