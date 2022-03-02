Dougherty DA announces convictions in eight robbery cases as office works on backlog

Mar. 2—ALBANY — With the re-opening of courts for jury trials, prosecutors are wasting no time in moving on high-priority cases that involve violent crimes.

This week, Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards announced convictions in eight cases, most of which involve armed robbery charges, during the February trial term.

"We're beginning to turn the tide on it," the DA said. "We're trying to whittle them down. We've done a lot in the last two months."

The eight cases include the conviction of Dawayne Anderson in a December 2015 armed robbery case that also included six other felony counts involving a knife.

Others convicted were:

— Ricky Woodall, convicted of armed robbery;

— Micah Whitehead, five counts involved armed robbery and gun possession charges in a series of armed robberies that occurred in June 2020 in Albany;

— Kalin Woods, convicted of armed robbery;

— Shadarien Ward, convicted in a 2019 armed robbery in Albany;

— Naterrious Lewis, convicted in an April 2019 armed robbery;

— Charles Duke, convicted in a February 2018 armed robbery involving a firearm.

With some of the robbery cases out of the way, Edwards said his office will move on to other serious felonies.

"The next step is to get to the homicides," he said. "The next step may well be getting to some homicides and a big rape case."

The county has been awarded funds by the state that came from the American Rescue Plan Act, funding that is earmarked for courts to work through a backlog of violent felony cases resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. During much of the pandemic, orders from the Georgia Supreme Court prohibited empaneling grand juries, which issue indictments, and trial juries for disposition of cases.

"It's all part of the backlog," Edwards said. "They're the ones we're going to focus on."

The money can be used for such things as hiring additional personnel and providing additional work space and trial venues, he said.

The county initially applied for $1.8 million grant, but later was told that the amount to be awarded would be less than that. However, in late February Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced Dougherty County is one of six judicial courts awarded $2 million to address backlogs of violent felony cases.