Dougherty DA awaiting report in Albany Municipal Court embezzlement case

Jul. 3—ALBANY — An investigation into the theft of money from Albany Municipal Court, which resulted in the firing of four employees, is continuing, with no estimate on when it will be completed, Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said.

After the embezzlement case came to light in the fall of 2019, Edwards requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Part of the agency's work was conducting a forensic accounting audit, which can be a time-consuming process.

"They are still working on providing a comprehensive report," Edwards said during a telephone interview on Thursday. "The case is still being compiled for presentation and prosecution."

Edwards said he does not know the amount of money stolen, which is part of the GBI's investigation. He also did not have a time frame for when the investigation could be completed.

Attempts by The Albany Herald to obtain additional information from the GBI were unsuccessful.