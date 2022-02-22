Dougherty DA: Roundup of Purps gang has caused other gangs to take notice

Feb. 22—ALBANY — With requirements of good hygiene and keeping up a good appearance, getting an education and showing respect for parents, part of this group's rule book could have been borrowed straight from the Boy Scouts.

Other rules prosecutors say the Purps street gang emphasized included the first one — "no gay (expletive)" — having a gun on hand at all times and bringing in some type of income, which for the group meant engaging in illegal activities.

Those activities ranged from the nonviolent, such as entering cars to search for weapons, cash and other valuables, to assault of individuals who didn't show sufficient respect to the gang, home invasions and murder.

In a December indictment, prosecutors with the Dougherty County District Attorney's Office laid out some 343 racketeering and gang participation acts charging multiple members.

The list of charges runs 35 pages and names 40 alleged members of the street gang. Gang members are accused of violating the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) statute in the crimes that took place in Albany, Columbus and Valdosta.

Formed at Dougherty County High School in August 2017, according to the indictment, the Purps gang was a relatively new organization, and District Attorney Greg Edwards said he hopes that the indictments and future convictions put an end to its short history in the area.

"The thing we're dealing with with the Purps gang is part of the kinds of crimes we are trying to prioritize," he said. "Our purpose is to eliminate the Purps gang in this community."

There seems to have been a noticeable decrease in violent crime since a Dougherty County grand jury issued the indictments, the district attorney said, which could be because some of the purveyors of that violence are behind bars and other gangs have been put on notice that they could be next.

"I'm hoping it's a little bit of both," Edwards said. "It's no secret we're going to be taking steps against gangs and we'll get to them in due course."

Story continues

Some of the other gangs mentioned in the indictment are the Rattlers, J-Block or "the Blockos," Valley Boys Gang, Young Jack Boys, Brim Blood Set Gang, Rolling 60 Crips and Denver Lane Bloods.

The Purps have a violent rivalry with those groups, and the feud led to the shooting of a founder of the 60 Crips .

And, Edwards said, imprisoned individuals won't commit future crimes.

"If we can do something to address crime by preventing it, that is the best course of action," he said. "We want to be proactive in preventing crime.

"If they want to go low (by halting or reducing criminal activities) because they know we're after them, that's fine. I'm leaning toward the notion they are taking note. There's been a reduction in activity."

According to the indictment, members of the Purps can earn respect by performing criminal acts such as car break-ins to move up the ladder and promotion to a higher rank. Gang members' ages range from as young as 10 to about 25, and those who commit violent crimes such as murder and aggravated assault get a bigger bump in the "respect" of fellow gang members.