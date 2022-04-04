Dougherty DA's office announces convictions in violent felony cases

Apr. 4—ALBANY — Three of four recent convictions in high-profile cases in Dougherty County brought sentences without the possibility of parole for all or a portion of the accused as prosecutors continue to catch up on cases slowed down by the closure of courts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dougherty County District Attorney's Office in March completed a successful month of prosecutions resulting in convictions in dozens of felony cases, Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards said.

"Despite the resource challenges and the specter of a persistent pandemic, we have been active in court and prevailing in our mission to prosecute crime and keep our community safe," he said. "We are diligently working on several initiatives to further confront and diminish gang violence in Albany, and I will announce more on this topic in coming months."

Prosecutions in March highlighted by Edwards included:

— Marcus Jermaine Gary, convicted of armed robbery in a February 2020 incident. Gary was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 of those years in prison without eligibility for parole.

— Jaquavious Kimbrough, convicted of armed robbery for a May 2020 robbery in Albany. Kimbrough was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 5 of those years in prison without eligibility for parole.

— Parnando Bernaud Marshall, convicted of aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy for offenses that occurred in December 2015 in Albany. Marshall was sentenced to 25 years in prison without eligibility for parole.

— Kavuri Coleman, convicted of robbery by intimidation in a January 2018 robbery in Albany. Coleman was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 5 years in prison.