Dougherty grand jury returns indictments in 2018 convenience store slaying

Mar. 19—ALBANY — The suspect in a 2018 murder case was indicted this week in the slaying of a woman outside an Albany convenience store during what prosecutors say was an attempted carjacking.

Bernard Litic Thompson was indicted by a Dougherty County grand jury on charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer.

Jurors also returned indictments in two other homicide cases and two vehicular homicide cases.

Thompson was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Dharmisthaben Patel on the night of Nov. 10, 2018.

Police had some video and other evidence in the slaying, but it was only when a witness came forward in the summer of 2021 that they were able to identify Thompson as a suspect.

The witness told police Thompson spoke about his involvement in the crime afterwards, according to the Dougherty County District Attorney's office.

Patel, 33, was fatally shot during a carjacking attempt in the parking lot of the Devi's convenience store she managed. A mother of two, Patel was in the passenger seat of a car driven by her husband, who attempted to elude the would-be carjacker.

The gunman, who was dressed in dark clothing with a hoodie and wearing a mask and gloves, was caught on video surveillance walking into the 1400 Palmyra Road parking lot. In the surveillance video, the suspect is seen attempting to open the driver's door of the couple's car and firing a handgun into the vehicle.

Patel was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

In the Sept., 21, 2021, fatal shooting of Keshyah Farley, grand jurors indicted Alan Rashaad Crosby and Octavious Roy Drayton on counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The grand jury also indicted:

— Phillip Jarrod Timmons on counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and three counts of aggravated assault. He is accused of fatally shooting Rashad Daniels and firing the weapon at Chasidy Floyd and Trusterria Brown.

— Denarious Montaez Winbush on counts of driving under the influence, DUI less safe, vehicular homicide, two counts each of serious injury by vehicle, racing on highways or streets, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.

— Mable Dianna Evans on counts of vehicular homicide, failure to maintain lane, speeding and reckless driving.