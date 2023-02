Dougherty Jail List

Feb. 16—These are bookings for Feb. 9-15 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff's Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:

FEBRUARY 9

ANDERSON, SRYRAH TRINITY, APD: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Released;

BRYANT, DONTERRIUS JAVON, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

EASTER, FREDERICK ONEAL III, APD: ARMED ROBBERY — FIREARM Active;

FIELDS, LATONGA ROBERTSON, SO: THEFT BY TAKING — MORE THAN $1500 Released; COMPUTER THEFT Released;

GRADDY, TRENEASHE BRAUNNA, MARSHALS: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Released;

HARRIS, LEROY JR., APD: SIMPLE BATTERY — FAMILY VIOLENCE Released;

HOWARD, DYKERIUS DEQUAN, APD: HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Released;

JAMES, LAMONDRE RALPH, APD: HIT AND RUN — INJURY, DEATH, DAMAGE Released;

LANE, DEVONTE CHARNARD, SO: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Active; THEFT BY TAKING — MISDEMEANOR, $1,500 OR LESS Active; BATTERY Active; PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

McCRANEY, TERRETA DIANE, APD: CONTEMPT OF MUNICIPAL COURT Released;

PROFIT, JALON SHAMAR ZACKARY, DCP: VEHICLES TO DRIVE ON RIGHT SIDE OF ROADWAY Active; SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVER'S LICENSE Active; ENTICING A CHILD FOR INDECENT PURPOSES Active; AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION Active; CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR — FIRST OR SECOND OFFENSE Active;

SUMMERLIN, RANDALL LOUIS, APD: CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY — SECOND DEGREE Active; THEFT BY TAKING — MISDEMEANOR, $1,500 OR LESS Active; METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF Active; OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS — MISDEMEANOR Active;; PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

TERRY, ETTA ROSE, APD: TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS — FELONY Released;

WARD, CORNELIUS ALEXANDER, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active; RAPE Active; BURGLARY — FIRST DEGREE (FORCED ENTRY) Active; EXPLOITING, INFLICTING PAIN TO DEPRIVE ESSENTIAL SERVICES TO DISABLED PERSON Active; SODOMY — FELONY Active; KIDNAPPING Active;

Story continues

YOUNG, JAMEL KE'SHON, APD: BURGLARY — FIRST DEGREE (FORCED ENTRY) Active; THEFT BY DECEPTION, MISDEMEANOR Active;

ZORN, LEILA KAY, OTHER: HOUSED FOR OTHER LAW Active.

FEBRUARY 10

BANKS, DOMINIQUE ANTONIO, APD: CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY — SECOND DEGREE Released;

BENNETT, TRAVALIS VANQUEZ, SO: CRIMINAL TRESPASS — FAMILY VIOLENCE Released;

BROWN, FREDRICK BERNARD, APD: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Released;

BROWN, JIMMY KELLY JR., APD: INTERFERING WITH CITY OFFICERS PROHIBITED Released; DISORDERLY CONDUCT Released;

ERVIN, MICHAEL PERNELL, APD: MARIJUANA — PURCHASE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, SELL, DISPENSE, Released; SCHEDULE I OR II — POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE Released; DRUG-RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION AND USE OF Released; OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE, POSSESSION OF Released;

GORDON, REGINALD BERNARD JR., SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

LAWRENCE, MICHAEL, GSP: DUI — ALCOHOL LESS SAFE Released; GEORGIA HANDS-FREE LAW Released;

MALLORY, YUL DEE, APD: BATTERY/FAMILY VIOLENCE — FIRST OFFENSE Active; SIMPLE BATTERY — FAMILY VIOLENCE Active;

PALMER, WENDY CAROL, SO: CRIMINAL TRESPASS — NO PROPERTY DAMAGE Active; SIMPLE BATTERY — FAMILY VIOLENCE Active; PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

SEADROW, ALESIA YVONNE, PROB: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

WATTS-MIZELL, KEANU NICOLE, APD: FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD Active; HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Active;

WILKERSON, JOE L., APD: TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS — FELONY Released;

WRIGHT, JAMEL MONTAE, SO: GOOD BEHAVIOR Released; HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Released.

FEBRUARY 11

ADKINS, SIDNEY JR., APD: CRIMINAL TRESPASS — NO PROPERTY DAMAGE Released; OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS — MISDEMEANOR Released;

HENRY, AMANI LASHUN, APD: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Released;

JACKSON, KEYONTAE UNIQUE, APD: CRIMINAL TRESPASS — FAMILY VIOLENCE Released;

JACKSON, VERONICA LYNNE, APD: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

POLK, STANLEY LEON, APD: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Active; OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS — MISDEMEANOR Active;

DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION AND USE OF Active; PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

TURNER, JAMILL RASHAI, APD: CRIMINAL TRESPASS — FAMILY VIOLENCE Active.

FEBRUARY 12

GATLING, QUISEAN EUGENE, DCP: STOP SIGN VIOLATION Released; SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVER'S LICENSE Released;

LEWIS, MATTHEW, APD: HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Released;

MARSHALL, MONTERRIOUS JAMAL, SO: OFF BOND Active; THEFT OF LOST/MISLAID PROPERTY, MISDemeanor, Active;

NORRIS, MICHAEL LASHAWN, APD: HIT AND RUN — INJURY, DEATH, DAMAGE Released; DUI — ALCOHOL LESS SAFE Released;

PERDUE, JAHLIL NEAL, APD: HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Released;

PERRY, DEWAYNE LEON, SO: BATTERY Released;

POOLE, JAMESE ANNETOINETTE, APD: THEFT BY TAKING — MISDEMEANOR, $1,500 OR LESS Released;

RICHIE, TAYLOR McKENZIE APD: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — FAMILY VIOLENCE, CUTTING TOOL Active; THEFT BY TAKING — MISDEMEANOR, $1,500 OR LESS Active;

SHUMATE, LAPORSHA ALEXIS, APD: SIMPLE BATTERY Active; CRIMINAL TRESPASS — NO PROPERTY DAMAGE Active;

SULLIVAN, JANA, APD: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Released;

TAYLOR, NAQUAVUS SHANORRIS, APD: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — OTHER Active; CRUELTY TO CHILDREN IN THE THIRD DEGREE — FIRST OR SECOND OFFENSE Active; BATTERY, FAMILY VIOLENCE — FIRST OFFENSE Active; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — OTHER Active;

TYSON, AMANDA JADE, APD: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Released;

WARE, COURTNEY DECORIA PATRICE, APD: SIMPLE BATTERY — FAMILY VIOLENCE Released;

WEAVER, JAMECCIA AUZHANE, DCP: SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVER'S LICENSE Released; EXPIRED VEHICLE/TRAILER REGISTRATION Released; SUSPENDED, CANCELED, REVOKED VEHICLE REGISTRATION Released; NO INSURANCE Released;

WILSON, CHARLES BERNARD, APD: CRIMINAL TRESPASS — FAMILY VIOLENCE Active; BATTERY/FAMILY VIOLENCE — FIRST OFFENSE Active.

FEBRUARY 13

BENTLEY, ANTARIO LA MARK, MARSHALS: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — MISDEMEANOR Released; SIMPLE BATTERY — FAMILY VIOLENCE Released;

BOULTINGHOUSE, ETHAN MICHAEL, SO: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — MISDEMEANOR Released;

CARTER, DEAVONTE DEXSTAVIOUS, SO: FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD Active;

DANIELS, BERNARD ALEXANDER JR., SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

HUNT, JOSHUL DEVIL, SO: SIMPLE BATTERY Released;

JEFFERSON, ADRIAN MAURICE, DCP: HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Released;

JONES, ARTHUR LEE, APD: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Released;

MARTIN, DYNASTY JASMINE ROSE, APD: RECKLESS CONDUCT Active;

MATHIS, DORAN LEANDRE, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active; MARIJUANA — PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, SALE OF Active;

MAY, JUSTIN THOMAS, APD: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — MISDEMEANOR Released; HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Released;

McCABE, TINA LEANN, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

McGRADY, ANTHONY DA'MARION, APD: THEFT BY TAKING — MISDEMEANOR, $1,500 OR LESS Released;

MITCHELL, JASON MONROE, SO: HUNTING WITHOUT PERMISSION Active; HUNTING DEER AT NIGHT Active; HUNTING OUT OF SEASON Active; HUNTING, TRAPPING, OR FISHING MUST COMPLY WITH RULES AND REGULATIONS Active; FIREARM POSSESSION BY CONVICTED FELON OR FIRST-OFFENSE PROBATIONER Active;

OWENS, MEGAN LEIGH, OTHER: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

STOKES, BRANDON RODRICKUS, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active; FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — MISDEMEANOR Active;

THOMAS, NOEL, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active;

WINGFIELD, LINDA TOOMER, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active.

FEBRUARY 14

BURNEY, LADONNA, APD: FORGERY — FOURTH DEGREE, FIRST OR SECOND OFFENSE Active;

FLOWNORY, TYRON DEVUNTE, APD: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — MISDEMEANOR Released; SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVER'S LICENSE Released; EXPIRED VEHICLE/TRAILER REGISTRATION Released; CONTEMPT OF COURT — CITY Released;

MALONE, EDDIE B., APD: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — MISDEMEANOR Active;

RUDROW, ROSS EDWARD, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active.

FEBRUARY 15

BANKS, ERIC II, OTHER: HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Active; OFF BOND Active; INTERFERENCE WITH GOVERNMENT PROPERTY — FELONY Active; OFF BOND Active; RIOT IN A PENAL INSTITUTION Active; INTERFERENCE WITH GOVERNMENT PROPERTY — FELONY Active; PUBLIC INDECENCY — FIRST OR SECOND CONVICTION — MISDEMEANOR Active;

BARFIELD, EUGENE ALLEN, ADDU: METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF Active; DRUG-RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION AND USE OF Active; OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE, POSSESSION OF Active; SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE Active; SAFETY BELT VIOLATION — 18 AND OVER Active; DUI — ALCOHOL LESS SAFE Active;

BROWN, MICHAEL VERNARD, SO: PROBATION VIOLATION Active; CRIMINAL TRESPASS Active;

BRYAN, BRANDIE DIANNE, APD: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Released;

BRYAN, JESSIE CLYDE, APD: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Released;

COLSTON, ZEVIN JAMAL, ASU: MARIJUANA — PURCHASE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE, SELL, DISPENSE, Active;

FOLEY, TINA MARIE, APD: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE — MISDEMEANOR Active;

HALL, HAZEL MERTLY, APD: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Released;

HANES, NYKEIUNDREA FAITH, APD: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Released;

HARRIS, KEITH DEMETRIUS, APD: BATTERY Active; CRUELTY TO CHILDREN IN THE THIRD DEGREE — FIRST OR SECOND OFFENSE Active;

HENRY, GEORGE RANDELL, APD: METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF Released;

ISAAC, TYTIANNA DOMONIQUE, SO: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Active; BURGLARY — FIRST DEGREE (FORCED ENTRY) Active;

MASSEY, DECARLOS DEMARTEZ, APD: BATTERY/FAMILY VIOLENCE — FIRST OFFENSE Active;

ONEAL, JAMYA ORIENA, APD: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Released;

OSMAN, OMINA ESAM, APD: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Released;

PARKER, JIMMY ALLEN, SO: HOUSED FOR OTHER LAW Active;

POWELL, CHAKA VONTRICE, APD: SIMPLE ASSAULT — FAMILY VIOLENCE Active; DRUG-RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION AND USE OF Active;

REESE, KENDRA ALANE, APD: HOLD FOR OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Released;

SIMMONS, LINDSEY OLIVEA, APD: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Active;

SMITH, ASHLYN ANTOINETTE, APD: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING — $500 OR LESS Released;

THOMAS, QIEZINA ZENJALA, APD: SIMPLE BATTERY — FAMILY VIOLENCE Active;

TRIPLETT, BARBARA MANNING, APD: DISORDERLY CONDUCT Released;

WILLIAMS, CHARVENISIA STEPHAN, OTHER: OFF BOND Released.