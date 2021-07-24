Dougherty police break up auto theft ring with four arrests

Jul. 24—ALBANY — Four suspects in a car theft ring that operated in Dougherty and surrounding counties were in custody after law enforcement put out a call to the public for assistance in locating them.

The fourth of the suspects, Alexander Ottoniel Arevalo, was in custody on Saturday, according to the Dougherty County Police Department. James Edward Glass, Shyanne Kellis and Brandon Paul Watson were arrested earlier, and all three were being held in the Dougherty County Jail.

The stolen property in Dougherty County included cars and ATVs stolen from Albany Auto Auction and South Georgia Auto Auction, Det. Cpl. Calvin Hodge said. The vehicles were taken over a period of two or three months.

"It was one or two vehicles at a time," Hodge said. "They were taking vehicles that had been repossessed or sold to the dealerships."

Autos also have been stolen in Lee, Mitchell and Worth counties, he said.

During a search at Kellis's and Glass's property this week, officers recovered several stolen vehicles, police said

Glass is charged with two counts of theft by taking motor vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property and owning, operating or conducting a chop shop.

Kellis is charged with three counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

Watson is charged with theft by taking motor vehicle and theft by receiving stolen property, and Arevalo is charged with theft by receiving stolen property and three counts of theft by taking motor vehicle. Arevalo is wanted in Lee County on an aggravated assault charge, Hodge said.

Police say they expect as many as more than a half-dozen additional suspects will be arrested in connection with the theft ring.