Dougherty police identify two suspects in shooting incident

Feb. 25—ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department Investigative Division is searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that occurred in the county on the evening of Feb. 14, during which multiple shots were fired and a vehicle was hit numerous times, DCP said in a news release.

Dougherty Police's Investigative Division has conducted an investigation that led police to identify two suspects: Brenderica Brown and Tianna Baker. Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact DCPD at (229) 430-6600, or CRIMESTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS. All reports are anonymous.