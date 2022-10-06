Dougherty Police seek suspect in motor vehicle theft

Oct. 6—ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department Investigative Division is seeking the public's assistance in locating suspects in a Sept. 27 motor vehicle theft that occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store located at 624 Holly Drive in Albany.

The man in the attached photo is a suspect in the theft, and the women appear to be with the suspect and are considered, for now, witnesses. The stolen truck was recovered in the 900 block of Moultrie Road on Sept. 29, with more than $1,000 worth of items missing from the interior.

Anyone with information about the suspect and/or witnesses is asked to contact the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.