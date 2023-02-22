Dougherty police seek suspects in day care assault

Feb. 22—ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department's Detective Division is searching for two suspects involved in an aggravated assault case.

On Feb. 16, two men, believed to be Derick Mackey and Corey Glover, barged their way into a day care center, where they assaulted a male employee with their hands and fists.

The attack was prompted by an unfounded and unsubstantiated accusation made by the two assailants' common 3-year-old grandson. The victim of the attach is currently hospitalized from the attack, and the two assailants have refused to cooperate with the investigation.

DCPD Detective Division has conducted a thorough investigation and has identified Mackey and Glover, as suspects in this assault. Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is urged to contact DCPD at (229) 430-6600, or CRIMESTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS. All reports are anonymous.