Dougherty sheriff seeks help in finding wanted person

Mar. 15—ALBANY — The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Maranda Marie Swearingen, a white female who is 5-feet-4 tall and weighs 225 pounds, is wanted for theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by deception and forgery in the fourth degree.

Anyone with information pertaining to Swearingen's location is encouraged to call the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office at (229) 431-3259.