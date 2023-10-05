A new doughnut and coffee chain is moving into Florida. What to know about expansion

Jack’s Donuts, which started as a single pastry shop in Indiana in 1961, is expanding in Florida.

A new location in Bradenton is Jack’s second in Florida. The first opened in Sarasota in 2022 and another is opening there soon.

Most of Jack’s locations are in Indiana, but the company is looking to franchise throughout Florida, said David Robins, a franchise partner.

Jack’s has about 30 varieties of doughnuts. Among the most popular are glazed, apple fritter and Boston cream.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life,” Robins said of the pastry business. “We have a great quality product and the best part is seeing people happy.”

The doughnuts are made fresh nightly on the premises.

In addition to doughnuts, Jack’s also has coffee and boba drinks on the menu. By popular demand, Jack’s is also serving kolaches, a yeast roll wrapped around a smoked Polish sausage and cheddar filling.

Jack’s Bradenton store opened in May and held its grand opening in August. Previously, the space was occupied by a Shipley Do-Nuts franchise.

Jack’s is open seven days a week: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shop has a drive-thru as well as tables and seating inside for anyone who wants to enjoy their food on the premises.

In spring 2013, Jack’s Donuts opened its first franchise about 45 miles west of New Castle in Fishers, Indiana, according to the company. There are now about 30 Jack’s Donuts.