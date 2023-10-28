Doughty scores 2 as Kings rally from 3 goals down to beat Coyotes 5-4
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Dougnty scored his second goal of the game with 1:59 remaining and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from three goals down and beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Friday night.
, and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings, who got three goals in the third period to complete a comeback from a 4-1 deficit. Pheonix Copley was pulled after giving up three goals on six shots, and Cam Talbot finished with 16 saves.
Coyotes forward scored 37 seconds into the game, and , Jack McBain and Sean Durzi scored in a 69-second span later in the first for the three-goal lead, but the Kings controlled play the rest of the way and finally caught up in the third period. Karol Vejmelka had 34 saves.
Doughty's power-play goal with 3:49 left in the second made it 4-2.
Byfield scored at 1:50 of the third period to pull Los Angeles within one — just 3 seconds after a power play expired — and Kopitar tied it at 4 on a wrist short from the right circle through a screen at 6:54.
Doughty’s slap shot from the above the right circle capped a scoring to put the Kings ahead.
The Kings scored at least four goals in five of their last six games, including a 6-3 victory over the Coyotes in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Coyotes entered as one of the eight teams to not have lost at home.
The Kings outshot the Coyotes 39-23, and the Coyotes went almost 16 minutes without a shot on goal after Durzi’s goal made it 4-1 at 8:55 of the first period. The Coyotes did not have anther shot until Nick Schmaltz’s shot on a power play five minutes into the second.
Maccelli scored on a wrist shot from the right circle 37 seconds into the game and Anderson snapped a wrist shot past Vejmelka at 5:56 of the fast-paced the first period before the Coyotes spurted to their 4-1 lead.
Moser controlled a puck on the right side of the net after Schmaltz’s shot bounced off the top of the goal and pushed it past Copley at 7:46. McBain scored 35 seconds later when he skated in front of the net and redirected a shot from Liam O’Brien.
Durzi made it 4-1 when he gathered the puck at the red line, spun past defenseman Doughty at the left circle and put a wrist shot past Talbot — the first he faced — at 8:55 for the Coyotes’ third goal in 69 seconds.
UP NEXT
Kings: Host the Golden Knights on Saturday.
Coyotes: Host the Blackhawks on Monday.
———
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL