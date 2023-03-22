Douglas Anderson teacher accused of lewd conduct ‘involving a student,’ principal says

A teacher at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts has been arrested and is accused of “lewd and lascivious conduct involving a student,” according to a message from the principal sent to families.

The teacher, Jeffrey Clayton, 65, is listed on DA’s website as the “Vocal Department Chair” for the Duval County Public Schools performing arts high school.

DCPS said the school police force became aware of this situation over the weekend. They conducted a thorough investigation earlier this week, resulting in Clayton’s arrest on Wednesday morning.

Action News Jax has obtained Clayton’s arrest report, which lists the location of his arrest as 2445 San Diego Road, the address of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts.

His charges are listed as authority figure solicits or engages in lewd conduct with a student and unlawful use of two-way communication device. The details of the report are heavily redacted, but “victim relationship to offender” is listed as “student.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“While the presumption of innocence still applies, if he is released from police custody, he will not return to the school and will have no interaction with students,” the message from Principal Tina Wilson.

DCPS said Clayton began as a music teacher at Douglas Anderson on Aug. 9, 2000.

His record includes a short disciplinary reassignment from Jan. 17-23, 2013 and he was reinstated at Douglas Anderson on Jan. 24, 2013. Except for the 2013 reassignment, he has taught continuously at Douglas Anderson until Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here is the full message from Wilson to DA families:

“Hello Douglas Anderson families, this is Principal Wilson calling. It is tremendously disappointing to have to call you with this information this morning, but there has been a situation at the school that I need to make you aware of. Earlier this morning, police arrested one of our teachers, Mr. Jeffrey Clayton, on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct involving a student. While the presumption of innocence still applies, if he is released from police custody, he will not return to the school and will have no interaction with students. Our district’s internal professional standards team will also conduct an investigation and act on this matter. I hope you know that we have very high standards for the conduct of our teachers and employees. Behavior of the type alleged in this case is not tolerated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the evidence and conclusions that emerge. As always, if you have any questions or feedback, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me through the school. Thanks, and good-bye.”

Action News Jax is reaching out to Duval County Public Schools for more information. Watch CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon for the latest.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.