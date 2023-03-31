Douglas Anderson teacher accused of lewd conduct ‘involving a student’ submits retirement, DCPS says

Duval County Public Schools has shared an update on a teacher who worked at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and is facing criminal charges.

Action News Jax told you Jeffrey Clayton was arrested on March 22, accused of “lewd and lascivious conduct involving a student,” according to a message from Principal Tina Wilson that was sent to DA families on the day of Clayton’s arrest.

DCPS said Friday that Clayton’s status with the district has changed.

“In taking steps to pursue a termination, Clayton submitted his retirement, effective March 28. The district has submitted the required Affidavit of Separation from School District Employment Due to Termination or Resignation in Lieu of Termination form to the Florida Department of Education,” a representative for the district said.

Additionally, a message from Wilson sent to parents on Friday announced that another DA teacher is under investigation and is being moved “to duties off campus and without student contact.”

DA families were also sent the following message from DCPS Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene on Friday:

“Hello Douglas Anderson families, this is Diana Greene calling. I want to make you aware that I am closely monitoring the situation at Douglas Anderson.

“As superintendent, I am very disappointed to hear of so many students and alumni whose high school experience has been clouded with these terrible memories. As a mom, I can completely understand what you must be feeling as you become aware of these revelations. Because of my role in the employment process, I cannot become personally involved in any investigation, but I can tell you two things.

“First, to do these investigations well from a legal perspective takes time. These processes tend to be measured in weeks or months. We must take the time to do it right to ensure fairness and accountability.

“Second, on some things, I’m not waiting. What I already know factually has compelled us to create an action plan addressing the student experience at DA. DA is a special place and is home to some incredibly talented students. But they are students, and every student deserves a safe and effective learning environment.

“We will be in touch with you on next steps within the next two weeks, and I will greatly appreciate your partnership as we move forward together.”

DCPS is asking students, alumni, or others who might have information useful to the investigation are encouraged to email Dr. Tameiko Grant, head of the district’s professional standards office, at GrantT1@duvalschools.org.

