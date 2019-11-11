Douglas Cifu Is The CEO & Director of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) And They Just Spent US$325k On Shares

Potential Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Director, Douglas Cifu, recently bought US$325k worth of stock, paying US$16.24 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 8.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Virtu Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by CEO & Director Douglas Cifu was not the only time they sold Virtu Financial shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$26.50 per share in a -US$3.3m sale. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$16.23). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Virtu Financial insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Virtu Financial

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Virtu Financial insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$9.8m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Virtu Financial Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The transactions over the last year don't give us confidence, and nor does the fairly low insider ownership, but at least the recent buying is a positive. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Virtu Financial.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

