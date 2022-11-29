Douglas Council leader defends move to fortnightly bin collections

Douglas council bin wagon

A move to fortnightly bin collections in the Isle of Man's capital has seen recycling rates treble, the leader of Douglas Council has said.

Rejecting a local MHK's call to return to weekly rubbish disposal, Claire Wells said some were opposed to the move on "philosophical grounds".

More than 12,000 households in Douglas were affected by the switch to fortnightly collections in September.

Recycling rates had increased from 5% to 15% since then, Ms Wells said.

In a letter to David Ashford MHK, the council leader defended the policy, which she said was brought in to tackle the "overriding issue that it was too convenient to not recycle".

It comes after Mr Ashford branded the move "ill conceived" and said it had angered some residents and caused litter to build up in certain areas.

Although "hotspot areas" had been identified where rubbish had been left outside the bins, better management of bin stores by flat management companies would resolve the issue, Ms Wells said.

She said many had adapted to fortnightly collections and those who had initially struggled to dispose of waste in kerbside recycling boxes had been given additional help.

The majority of households who requested an extra black bin since the change were able to manage with only one after being given guidance on how to recycle more, she continued.

"Our policy is about changing behaviour," she added.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk