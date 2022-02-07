Douglas County Animal Shelter Reopens To Public After 2 Months

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — Looking to adopt a new furry family member? The Douglas County Animal Services shelter is now reopen to the public after shutting down for two months.

The animal shelter reopened at 1 p.m. Friday, shelter officials said in a news release. The building closed in December due to COVID-19-related reasons, which led to more pets needing permanent homes.

“We have a lot of animals here looking for permanent homes,” said Vanessa Francikowski, director of Animal Control Services, in the release. “We are just temporary housing, so we need to find owners to adopt these guys because this is not a permanent residence for them.”

The animal services staff will follow Douglas County Phase One COVID-19 protocols, which include temperature checks, social distancing, gloves and masks, regardless of vaccination status. There will also be controlled entry: just 10 people will be allowed inside at a time.

Shelter hours of operation are as follows:

Tuesday-Friday: 1-5:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Closed on Mondays

Adoptions and intakes are available by appointment only, which can be made online at dcasappointments.as.me. For more information, visit the DCAS Facebook page or website.



Additionally, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners is partnering with Petco Love to host a free pet vaccination clinic March 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive in Douglasville.

