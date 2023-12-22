Douglas County Circuit Court for Dec. 22, 2023

Dec. 22—Dec. 13

Zachary Donald Smith, 41, Silver Bay, Minnesota, retail theft, amended to ordinance violation shoplifting, no-contest plea, $295 fine.

Dec. 14

Jesse James-Allen Coyle, 38, 1825 E. Fifth St., second-and subsequent offense drive or operate vehicle without consent, no-contest plea, three years state prison, three years extended supervision, $5,867.91 restitution and court costs; repeater receiving or concealing stolen property, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Dec. 15

Kyle Wayne Austin, 35, Antigo, two counts bail jumping, disorderly conduct, no-contest pleas, 90 days jail consecutive, $443 court costs; three additional counts bail jumping, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Zachary Dake Ayers, 34, 4925 E. Itasca Drive, operating while revoked, no-contest plea, $579 fine and court costs; additional count operating while revoked, bail jumping, dismissed.

Anthony Maurice Gorman, 60, Proctor, Minnesota, repeater possess with intent to deliver amphetamine, no-contest plea, three years and six months state prison, four years extended supervision, $518 court costs; repeater operating while revoked, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Corrine Danielle Johansen, 38, 2203 Susquehanna Ave., possession of methamphetamine on or near certain places, no-contest plea, two-year deferred prosecution agreement; criminal trespass to dwelling, amended to ordinance violation trespass on private land, no-contest plea, $162.50 fine; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Daphne Julia Johnson, 55, Brule, domestic disorderly conduct, no-contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $1,453.56 restitution and court costs, no contact with victims or their residence; domestic criminal damage to property, domestic criminal trespass to dwelling, bail jumping, intentionally contribute to the delinquency of a child, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

James R. Tanner, 62, 4729 E. Second St., first-degree child sex assault, dismissed.

Dec. 18

Robert Henry Ganz-Brown Jr., 28, Lake Nebagamon, repeater take and drive vehicle without consent, repeater theft-movable property, found guilty at jury trial, three years state prison, three years extended supervision concurrent, $518 court costs, restitution to remain open pending restitution hearing; repeater vehicle operator flee/elude officer, dismissed.

Joel Poverud, 35, 1222 Grand Ave., repeater domestic strangulation and suffocation, no-contest plea, two years state prison, three years extended supervision, $618 court costs; domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Adam Louis Ross, 41, 1206 Cumming Ave., repeater possession of methamphetamine, no-contest plea, two years state prison, two years extended supervision imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 50 days jail, $969 fine and fees.

Scipio Sextus Maximus Royle, 52, Mounds View, Minnesota, retail theft-intentionally take, no-contest plea, six months jail, $518 court costs; carrying a concealed knife, dismissed.

Dequaries Martez Williams, 39, 2808 Oakes Ave., disorderly conduct, no-contest plea, 12 days jail, $516 fine and court costs.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.