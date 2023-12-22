Douglas County Circuit Court for Dec. 22, 2023

Superior Telegram, Wis.
·3 min read

Dec. 22—Dec. 13

Zachary Donald Smith, 41, Silver Bay, Minnesota, retail theft, amended to ordinance violation shoplifting, no-contest plea, $295 fine.

Dec. 14

Jesse James-Allen Coyle, 38, 1825 E. Fifth St., second-and subsequent offense drive or operate vehicle without consent, no-contest plea, three years state prison, three years extended supervision, $5,867.91 restitution and court costs; repeater receiving or concealing stolen property, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Dec. 15

Kyle Wayne Austin, 35, Antigo, two counts bail jumping, disorderly conduct, no-contest pleas, 90 days jail consecutive, $443 court costs; three additional counts bail jumping, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Zachary Dake Ayers, 34, 4925 E. Itasca Drive, operating while revoked, no-contest plea, $579 fine and court costs; additional count operating while revoked, bail jumping, dismissed.

Anthony Maurice Gorman, 60, Proctor, Minnesota, repeater possess with intent to deliver amphetamine, no-contest plea, three years and six months state prison, four years extended supervision, $518 court costs; repeater operating while revoked, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Corrine Danielle Johansen, 38, 2203 Susquehanna Ave., possession of methamphetamine on or near certain places, no-contest plea, two-year deferred prosecution agreement; criminal trespass to dwelling, amended to ordinance violation trespass on private land, no-contest plea, $162.50 fine; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Daphne Julia Johnson, 55, Brule, domestic disorderly conduct, no-contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $1,453.56 restitution and court costs, no contact with victims or their residence; domestic criminal damage to property, domestic criminal trespass to dwelling, bail jumping, intentionally contribute to the delinquency of a child, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

James R. Tanner, 62, 4729 E. Second St., first-degree child sex assault, dismissed.

Dec. 18

Robert Henry Ganz-Brown Jr., 28, Lake Nebagamon, repeater take and drive vehicle without consent, repeater theft-movable property, found guilty at jury trial, three years state prison, three years extended supervision concurrent, $518 court costs, restitution to remain open pending restitution hearing; repeater vehicle operator flee/elude officer, dismissed.

Joel Poverud, 35, 1222 Grand Ave., repeater domestic strangulation and suffocation, no-contest plea, two years state prison, three years extended supervision, $618 court costs; domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Adam Louis Ross, 41, 1206 Cumming Ave., repeater possession of methamphetamine, no-contest plea, two years state prison, two years extended supervision imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 50 days jail, $969 fine and fees.

Scipio Sextus Maximus Royle, 52, Mounds View, Minnesota, retail theft-intentionally take, no-contest plea, six months jail, $518 court costs; carrying a concealed knife, dismissed.

Dequaries Martez Williams, 39, 2808 Oakes Ave., disorderly conduct, no-contest plea, 12 days jail, $516 fine and court costs.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Recommended Stories