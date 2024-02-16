Douglas County Circuit Court for Feb. 16, 2024

Feb. 16—Feb. 6

Tammi Lynn Ankarlo, 50, 1110 Central Ave., hit and run, no-contest plea, six months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, three days jail, $831 fine and court costs, restitution to be determined.

Feb. 7

Michael John Gronski, 20, 3806 Tower Ave., 12, battery, disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Sparkle Nicole Page, 42, Duluth, misappropriate ID info-obtain money, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Feb. 8

T'Quan Charles Moore, 24, Duluth, party to armed robbery, deferred prosecution agreement canceled, three years state prison, four years extended supervision, $165 fine; criminal damage to property, bail jumping, no-contest pleas, nine months jail concurrent, $518 court costs; theft-movable property, bail jumping, no-contest pleas, 38 days jail concurrent, $518 court costs; additional count theft-movable property, two additional counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Catlin Wayne Morris, 38, Morgantown, West Virginia, substantial battery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to misdemeanor battery, paid in full.

Brian Andrew Nygard, 38, Duluth, domestic battery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Feb. 9

Kip Gunnar Anderson, 53, 520 1/2 Weeks Ave., two counts failure to support child, guilty pleas, three-year deferred prosecution agreement; two additional counts failure to support child, dismissed.

Morris John Bell, 35, Duluth, possession of amphetamine, amended to ordinance violation possession of drug paraphernalia, no-contest plea, $200.50 fine.

Carter T. Edwards, 20, 512 Clough Ave., disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation domestic disorderly conduct, no-contest plea, $300.50 fine.

Darryl Edward Jones, 32, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, probation revoked, one year jail, $518 court costs.

Feb. 12

Garret Christian Shaffer, 53, 6515 Ogden Ave., fifth- or sixth-offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, one year and six months state prison, three years extended supervision, lifetime driver's license revocation, may petition for reinstatement after 10 years, $1,819 fine, 36-month ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; resisting/failing to stop, fifth- or sixth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Feb. 13

Mikayla Catherine Drinkwine, 28, Colorado Springs, Colorado, battery, disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.