Douglas County Circuit Court for Feb. 23, 2024

Feb. 23—Feb. 14

Lisa Annette Polkoski, 49, Iron River, felony theft-business setting, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Feb. 15

Michael Keith Aubol, 27, 417 Weeks Ave., issue of worthless checks, probation revoked, six months jail, $3,630.14 restitution and court costs.

Matthew Henry Stepan, 18, Duluth, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with threat of force, burglary-armed with dangerous weapon, guilty pleas, seven years state prison, eight years extended supervision concurrent, no contact with victims, restitution to be determined, $518 court costs; attempt aggravated battery-intend great bodily harm, dismissed.

Keoni Clark Weiser, 33, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, six months jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, two days jail.

Feb. 16

Brandon Martin Bassett, 42, Cambridge, Minnesota, credit card theft by acquisition, guilty plea, 22 days jail, $663 restitution and court costs; misappropriate ID info-obtain money, dismissed.

Christopher Harley Crowley Sr., 39, 2318 Banks Ave., domestic substantial battery-intend bodily harm, no-contest plea, one year and six months state prison, two years extended supervision imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 60 days jail, Huber work release, no contact with victim, no use or possession of a dangerous weapon, $618 court costs; domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Daniel Bruce Hallberg, 51, Solon Springs, ordinance violation first-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, no-contest plea, six-month driver's license revocation, alcohol assessment, $911.50 fine; first-offense operating while intoxicated, take and drive vehicle without consent, dismissed.

Feb. 20

Jeron Ross Davis, 34, 1321 N. Central Ave., felony bail jumping, no-contest plea, one year state prison, one year extended supervision imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, $518 court costs; disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

