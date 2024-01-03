Douglas County Circuit Court for Jan. 5, 2024

Jan. 2—Dec. 27

John Jay Massingill, 57, Keewatin, Minnesota, operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license-nonresident, dismissed.

Jan. 2

Austin Jeffery Ormston, 26, South Range, possess with intent to deliver amphetamine/methamphetamine, guilty plea, four years state prison, three years extended supervision imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 90 days jail, Huber work release, $748.50 fine and court costs; two counts possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, bail jumping, dismissed.

Matthew Mark Edward Short, 37, Duluth, failure to maintain sex offender registry, no-contest plea, 120 days jail, $518 court costs.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.