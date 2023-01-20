Douglas County Circuit Court for Jan. 20, 2023

Jan. 20—Jan. 10

Tyler James Lehikoinen, 26, Cloquet, criminal trespass to dwelling, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $330.50 fine; resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Jan. 11

Shane Patrick Anderson, 32, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, one year jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 45 days jail.

Jan. 12

Norman Wayne Cutbank III, 27, Cass Lake, Minnesota, mayhem, two counts armed robbery with threat of force, no contest pleas, eight years state prison, 10 years extended supervision concurrent, $1,554 fine and court costs, no contacts with victims or CVS Pharmacy.

Brian Wesley Gandy, 32, 632 Grand Ave., theft-movable property, guilty plea, 40 days jail, $500.80 fine and court costs.

Jan. 13

Derek William Asbury, 37, 709 Cumming Ave., resisting or obstructing an officer, domestic disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation concurrent, three days jail, $443 court costs; vehicle operator flee/elude officer, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Dakota James Buchanan, 23, South Range, bail jumping, theft-movable property, no contest pleas, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, three days jail, $516 fine and court costs, eligible to be expunged.

Nathan William-Thomas Budney, 24, Duluth, third-offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, 80 days jail, Huber work release, $2,502 fine, 27 month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

Brian Alan Kniep, 63, 1405 N. 19th St., third-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 80 days jail, $2,502 fine, 27 month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; operating while revoked, hit and run, no contest pleas, $1,560 restitution and fines; additional count operating while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock, bail jumping, resisting/failing to stop, possession of marijuana, third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Zachary Rie Young, 27, Poplar, cause injury/operate while under the influence, no contest plea, one year jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, 90 days jail, Huber work release, 18 month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, $2,883 fine; resisting or obstructing an officer, amended to ordinance violation resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, $358 fine; criminal damage to property, two counts first-offense cause injury/operate with a prohibited alcohol concentration, additional count first-offense cause injury/operate while under the influence, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.